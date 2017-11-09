 Skip Nav
Shine Bright Like a Diamond With These 30 Metallic Fashion Gifts

As far as we're concerned, shining bright like a diamond is a daily necessity, as per Rihanna's request. That means filling our closets and drawers with anything and everything metallic. Chances are, you have a friend or two who loves all things metallic just like you do, so we hunted down the best shiny holiday gifts that'll make them look like a walking disco ball — in the best, chicest possible way, of course. From lustrous silver sneakers to gleaming gold skirts, the items below are sure to catch your eye.

adidas
Women's Superstar Metallic Lace Up Sneakers
$120
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Free People
Modern Femme Metallic Skirt
$60 $48
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more Free People Skirts
Soko
Double Bar Ring
$49
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Soko Rings
Bloomingdale's Shoulder Bags
Sunset & Spring Double Pouch Metallic Crossbody - 100% Exclusive
$75
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Shoulder Bags
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Metallic Hooded Puffer Jacket
$39.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Puffers
Schutz
Women's Ginny Crackled Leather High Heel Booties
$260
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Schutz Boots
Lane Bryant
Metallic Midi Skirt with Mini Pleats
$69.95
from Lane Bryant
Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Plus Skirts
Club Monaco
Chain Tassel Earring
$39.50
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Earrings
Sundry
Metallic-Striped Leggings
$106 $74.20
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Sundry Leggings
Ray-Ban
Irregular Metal Sunglasses
$178
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Michael Kors
Heritage Rose Gold-tone Logo Bangle
$95
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Bracelets
Protagonist
Metallic Stripe Cropped Trousers
$750
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Protagonist Cropped Pants
MODA OPERANDI Shoes
Bougeotte Gold Leather Slipper
$590
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Shoes
Gucci
Metallic fuchsia leather bomber
$3,400
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Jackets
Acne Studios
Dark Sand Adriana Metallic Sneaker
$430 $258
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Sneakers
BaubleBar
Criselda Ball Drop Earrings
$48
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Rebecca Minkoff
Julian Metallic Mini Backpack
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Backpacks
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Metallic Cami Jumpsuit
$35
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Sizes
Kate Spade
Vachetta Champagne Dial Metro Watch, 34mm
$225
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Watches
Saint Laurent
Court Classic Leather & Metallic Star Sneakers
$595
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Sneakers
Miu Miu
Madras Bow Metallic Leather Flap Wallet
$305
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Wallets
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry
Wishbone Pendant Necklace
$135
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Necklaces
Azalea
Pleated Metallic Skirt
$59
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Skirts
Rebecca Minkoff
Leo Metallic Leather Clutch
$95
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Clutches
Club Monaco
Ada Skinny Wrap Belt
$75
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Belts
Marc Fisher
Yale Metallic Leather Pointed Toe Chelsea Booties - 100% Exclusive
$179
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Marc Fisher Boots
Bao Bao Issey Miyake
Lucent Metallic Tote
$595
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bao Bao Issey Miyake Duffels & Totes
Falke
Shiny ankle socks
$13
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Falke Socks
Alexander McQueen
Metallic Leather Sneakers
$575
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Sneakers
Who What Wear
Women's Plus Size Boxy Metallic Puffer Jacket Silver
$54.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Who What Wear Plus Outerwear
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionWinter FashionGift GuideWinterHolidayMetallicTrendsShopping
