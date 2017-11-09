Best Metallic Gifts
Shine Bright Like a Diamond With These 30 Metallic Fashion Gifts
As far as we're concerned, shining bright like a diamond is a daily necessity, as per Rihanna's request. That means filling our closets and drawers with anything and everything metallic. Chances are, you have a friend or two who loves all things metallic just like you do, so we hunted down the best shiny holiday gifts that'll make them look like a walking disco ball — in the best, chicest possible way, of course. From lustrous silver sneakers to gleaming gold skirts, the items below are sure to catch your eye.
Women's Superstar Metallic Lace Up Sneakers
$120
Modern Femme Metallic Skirt
$60 $48
from South Moon Under
Sunset & Spring Double Pouch Metallic Crossbody - 100% Exclusive
$75
Women's Ginny Crackled Leather High Heel Booties
$260
Metallic Midi Skirt with Mini Pleats
$69.95
from Lane Bryant
Heritage Rose Gold-tone Logo Bangle
$95
from Forzieri
Metallic Stripe Cropped Trousers
$750
from Totokaelo
Bougeotte Gold Leather Slipper
$590
from MODA OPERANDI
Dark Sand Adriana Metallic Sneaker
$430 $258
from Totokaelo
Julian Metallic Mini Backpack
$195
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Metallic Cami Jumpsuit
$35
from Forever 21
Vachetta Champagne Dial Metro Watch, 34mm
$225
Court Classic Leather & Metallic Star Sneakers
$595
Madras Bow Metallic Leather Flap Wallet
$305
Wishbone Pendant Necklace
$135
Leo Metallic Leather Clutch
$95
Yale Metallic Leather Pointed Toe Chelsea Booties - 100% Exclusive
$179
Lucent Metallic Tote
$595
Metallic Leather Sneakers
$575
Women's Plus Size Boxy Metallic Puffer Jacket Silver
$54.99
from Target
