 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
After Just 1 Look, You'll Want to Ditch Your Traditional Wedding Dress For These Bridal Jumpsuits

Bridal Jumpsuits

After Just 1 Look, You'll Want to Ditch Your Traditional Wedding Dress For These Bridal Jumpsuits

Nowadays, brides are moving away from more traditional poufy, white wedding gowns and opting for something a little different. We've already seen celebrities like Amal Clooney (who wore a chic Stella McCartney number for her civil ceremony to George Clooney) and Solange Knowles (who wore that iconic Stephane Rolland cape ensemble during her wedding to Alan Ferguson), dare to be different in bridal jumpsuits. And this wedding season, you can expect to see a whole lot more of this chic bridal alternative. With its figure-flattering silhouette and je ne sais quoi quality, follow suit and be a modern-day bride in one of these bridal jumpsuits.

Related
The Unexpected Option Brides Are Choosing For Their Bridesmaids

Shop Brands
Elie Saab · Cushnie et Ochs · Thalia Sodi · BHLDN · Asos · Rosie Assoulin · David Koma · Roksanda
Image Source: Getty
Look like a Grecian goddess on your big day in this beautiful Elie Saab One-Shoulder Lace-Insert Jumpsuit ($4,653). You can style it with a pair of ivory gladiator sandals or statement stilettos.

Look like a Grecian goddess on your big day in this beautiful Elie Saab One-Shoulder Lace-Insert Jumpsuit ($4,653). You can style it with a pair of ivory gladiator sandals or statement stilettos.

Elie Saab
One-shoulder lace-insert silk-blend jumpsuit
$4,653 $3,257
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Elie Saab Pants
Follow in Solange's fashionable footsteps in this Georges Hobeika Short Sleeve Tulle And Crepe Jumpsuit ($6,500). This bridal jumpsuit not only has a cascading cape but if you look closely it features a beaded bodice as well.

Follow in Solange's fashionable footsteps in this Georges Hobeika Short Sleeve Tulle And Crepe Jumpsuit ($6,500). This bridal jumpsuit not only has a cascading cape but if you look closely it features a beaded bodice as well.

MODA OPERANDI Shorts
Georges Hobeika Short Sleeve Tulle And Crepe Jumpsuit
$6500
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Shorts
Or, opt for this stunning Cushnie et Ochs Plunging V-Neck Jumpsuit with a Cape ($1,895). Accessorize with a the perfect pair of metallic heels to add some sparkle to your look.

Or, opt for this stunning Cushnie et Ochs Plunging V-Neck Jumpsuit with a Cape ($1,895). Accessorize with a the perfect pair of metallic heels to add some sparkle to your look.

Cushnie et Ochs
Plunging V-Neck Jumpsuit with Cape, White
$1,895
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Cushnie et Ochs Pants
Cinch in your waist and accentuate your figure with a belted Thalia Sodi Chiffon-Overlay Jumpsuit ($100). Accessorize with gold jewelry to match the gold-tone hardware belt.

Cinch in your waist and accentuate your figure with a belted Thalia Sodi Chiffon-Overlay Jumpsuit ($100). Accessorize with gold jewelry to match the gold-tone hardware belt.

Thalia Sodi
Chiffon-Overlay Jumpsuit, Only at Macy's
$99.50 $84.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Thalia Sodi Pants
For the bride who's looking for something simple yet elegant, opt for this Jill Jill Stuart Gabby Jumpsuit ($320). What's not to love about its dramatic wide-legged pants and split-back fitted bodice?

For the bride who's looking for something simple yet elegant, opt for this Jill Jill Stuart Gabby Jumpsuit ($320). What's not to love about its dramatic wide-legged pants and split-back fitted bodice?

BHLDN
Gabby Jumpsuit
$320
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridesmaid' Dresses
When choosing a wedding dress, or in this case jumpsuit, pay close attention to the neckline. We can't get enough of this fresh Asos Bridal Jumpsuit with Bow Detail ($181).

When choosing a wedding dress, or in this case jumpsuit, pay close attention to the neckline. We can't get enough of this fresh Asos Bridal Jumpsuit with Bow Detail ($181).

Asos
Bridal Jumpsuit in Bonded Satin with Bow Detail
$181
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Bride
For a relaxed wedding at the beach, opt for this sophisticated ivory-hued Rosie Assoulin Artichoke Hearts Cutout Jumpsuit ($1,995). We can totally envision a bride wearing this with a flower crown or embellished headband.

For a relaxed wedding at the beach, opt for this sophisticated ivory-hued Rosie Assoulin Artichoke Hearts Cutout Jumpsuit ($1,995). We can totally envision a bride wearing this with a flower crown or embellished headband.

Rosie Assoulin
Artichoke Hearts Cutout Wool And Silk-blend Satin-twill Jumpsuit - Ivory
$1995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Pants
Have a Parisian moment, in this Paper Crown Milan Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit ($298). Pair it with a statement necklace and ankle-strapped heels to finish off your look.

Have a Parisian moment, in this Paper Crown Milan Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit ($298). Pair it with a statement necklace and ankle-strapped heels to finish off your look.

Nordstrom Pants
Women's Paper Crown Milan Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit
$298 $199.66
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Pants
For a soft, feminine look, go for this David Koma Shoulder Ruffle Jumpsuit ($1,585). The best part about this jumpsuit is that you can wear it straight from the alter right to the dance floor without having to change.

For a soft, feminine look, go for this David Koma Shoulder Ruffle Jumpsuit ($1,585). The best part about this jumpsuit is that you can wear it straight from the alter right to the dance floor without having to change.

David Koma
Shoulder Ruffle Jumpsuit
$1,585
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more David Koma Women's Fashion
This Jill Jill Stuart Kathryn Jumpsuit ($298) is perfect option a bride who doesn't want to stray too far away from a classic wedding dress. Plus, this bridal jumpsuit will look great paired with a lace veil.

This Jill Jill Stuart Kathryn Jumpsuit ($298) is perfect option a bride who doesn't want to stray too far away from a classic wedding dress. Plus, this bridal jumpsuit will look great paired with a lace veil.

BHLDN
Kathryn Jumpsuit
$298
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bride
If you're looking for something a little more modern, opt for this Roksanda Bridal Silk and Bonded Crepe Jumpsuit ($2,325). The twist detail on the side along with the ruffle accent acts as an elegant touch.

If you're looking for something a little more modern, opt for this Roksanda Bridal Silk and Bonded Crepe Jumpsuit ($2,325). The twist detail on the side along with the ruffle accent acts as an elegant touch.

Roksanda
Bridal Silk & Bonded Crepe Jumpsuit
$2,325
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Roksanda Bride
JumpsuitsWedding DressesTrendsWeddingShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Elie Saab
One-shoulder lace-insert silk-blend jumpsuit
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$4,653 $3,257
MODA OPERANDI
Georges Hobeika Short Sleeve Tulle And Crepe Jumpsuit
from MODA OPERANDI
$6500
Cushnie et Ochs
Plunging V-Neck Jumpsuit with Cape, White
from Neiman Marcus
$1,895
Thalia Sodi
Chiffon-Overlay Jumpsuit, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$99.50 $84.99
BHLDN
Gabby Jumpsuit
from BHLDN
$320
Asos
Bridal Jumpsuit in Bonded Satin with Bow Detail
from Asos
$181
Rosie Assoulin
Artichoke Hearts Cutout Wool And Silk-blend Satin-twill Jumpsuit - Ivory
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1995
Nordstrom
Women's Paper Crown Milan Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit
from Nordstrom
$298 $199.66
David Koma
Shoulder Ruffle Jumpsuit
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,585
BHLDN
Kathryn Jumpsuit
from BHLDN
$298
Roksanda
Bridal Silk & Bonded Crepe Jumpsuit
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$2,325
Shop More
Thalia Sodi Pants SHOP MORE
Thalia Sodi
Chiffon-Overlay Jumpsuit, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$99.50 $84.99
Thalia Sodi
Pleated Halter Jumpsuit, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$119.50 $79.99
Thalia Sodi
Double-Button Skinny Ankle Pants, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$59.50 $39.99
Thalia Sodi
Floral-Print Halter Jumpsuit, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$119.50 $84.99
Thalia Sodi
Ruffled Belted Jumpsuit, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$99.50 $74.99
David Koma Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
David Koma
Rib Knit Open Shoulder Long Sleeve Pullover
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$669 $402
David Koma
Loops & Metal Balls Front Detailing Mini Skirt
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$827 $497
David Koma
Asymmetric Metal Curves Wool Crepe Dress
from LUISAVIAROMA
$1,609 $1,126
David Koma
High Waisted Zip Detail Trousers
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,247 $375
David Koma
geometric embellishment fitted dress
from Farfetch
$2,930 $1,465
MODA OPERANDI Shorts SHOP MORE
Alexis
Barron Ruffled Lace Shorts
from MODA OPERANDI
$365
Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Lace-Trimmed High-Rise Shorts
from MODA OPERANDI
$340
Nili Lotan
Enginner Striped Denim Utility Short
from MODA OPERANDI
$325 $169
MODA OPERANDI
Dorothee Schumacher Black Cool Attitude Ruffle Shorts
from MODA OPERANDI
$370 $237
Elie Saab
Long Sleeve Romper
from MODA OPERANDI
$2,700
Nordstrom Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
Why 1 Expert Says Velvet Is the Fashion Trend You Should Be Wearing Right Now
by Irma Martínez
Holiday Fashion
How to Add the Right Amount of Sparkle to Your New Year's Eve Outfit
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Your Heart Will Skip a Beat When You See Alessandra Ambrosio's Incredible Jumpsuit
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Get Inspired by Every Angle of Queen Letizia's Office-Appropriate Culottes
by Macy Daniela Martin
Nordstrom Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simply_darlings
sbigley
lynleeposton
prepofboston
Asos Bride AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jadorefashion
jadorefashion
aurelalacaj
jadorefashion
Nordstrom Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
scrubstosequinsblog
fashiontest
TheStylishBelle
SazanBarzani
Asos Bride AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
shopstylesocial
obsessionsnow
shopstylesocial
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds