6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Jumpsuits Bridal Jumpsuits After Just 1 Look, You'll Want to Ditch Your Traditional Wedding Dress For These Bridal Jumpsuits June 2, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Nowadays, brides are moving away from more traditional poufy, white wedding gowns and opting for something a little different. We've already seen celebrities like Amal Clooney (who wore a chic Stella McCartney number for her civil ceremony to George Clooney) and Solange Knowles (who wore that iconic Stephane Rolland cape ensemble during her wedding to Alan Ferguson), dare to be different in bridal jumpsuits. And this wedding season, you can expect to see a whole lot more of this chic bridal alternative. With its figure-flattering silhouette and je ne sais quoi quality, follow suit and be a modern-day bride in one of these bridal jumpsuits. RelatedThe Unexpected Option Brides Are Choosing For Their Bridesmaids Shop Brands Elie Saab · Cushnie et Ochs · Thalia Sodi · BHLDN · Asos · Rosie Assoulin · David Koma · Roksanda Image Source: Getty Look like a Grecian goddess on your big day in this beautiful Elie Saab One-Shoulder Lace-Insert Jumpsuit ($4,653). You can style it with a pair of ivory gladiator sandals or statement stilettos. Elie Saab One-shoulder lace-insert silk-blend jumpsuit $4,653 $3,257 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Elie Saab Pants Follow in Solange's fashionable footsteps in this Georges Hobeika Short Sleeve Tulle And Crepe Jumpsuit ($6,500). This bridal jumpsuit not only has a cascading cape but if you look closely it features a beaded bodice as well. MODA OPERANDI Shorts Georges Hobeika Short Sleeve Tulle And Crepe Jumpsuit $6500 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Shorts Or, opt for this stunning Cushnie et Ochs Plunging V-Neck Jumpsuit with a Cape ($1,895). Accessorize with a the perfect pair of metallic heels to add some sparkle to your look. Cushnie et Ochs Plunging V-Neck Jumpsuit with Cape, White $1,895 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Cushnie et Ochs Pants Cinch in your waist and accentuate your figure with a belted Thalia Sodi Chiffon-Overlay Jumpsuit ($100). Accessorize with gold jewelry to match the gold-tone hardware belt. Thalia Sodi Chiffon-Overlay Jumpsuit, Only at Macy's $99.50 $84.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Thalia Sodi Pants For the bride who's looking for something simple yet elegant, opt for this Jill Jill Stuart Gabby Jumpsuit ($320). What's not to love about its dramatic wide-legged pants and split-back fitted bodice? BHLDN Gabby Jumpsuit $320 from BHLDN Buy Now See more BHLDN Bridesmaid' Dresses When choosing a wedding dress, or in this case jumpsuit, pay close attention to the neckline. We can't get enough of this fresh Asos Bridal Jumpsuit with Bow Detail ($181). Asos Bridal Jumpsuit in Bonded Satin with Bow Detail $181 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Bride For a relaxed wedding at the beach, opt for this sophisticated ivory-hued Rosie Assoulin Artichoke Hearts Cutout Jumpsuit ($1,995). We can totally envision a bride wearing this with a flower crown or embellished headband. Rosie Assoulin Artichoke Hearts Cutout Wool And Silk-blend Satin-twill Jumpsuit - Ivory $1995 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Pants Have a Parisian moment, in this Paper Crown Milan Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit ($298). Pair it with a statement necklace and ankle-strapped heels to finish off your look. Nordstrom Pants Women's Paper Crown Milan Strapless Culotte Jumpsuit $298 $199.66 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Pants For a soft, feminine look, go for this David Koma Shoulder Ruffle Jumpsuit ($1,585). The best part about this jumpsuit is that you can wear it straight from the alter right to the dance floor without having to change. David Koma Shoulder Ruffle Jumpsuit $1,585 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more David Koma Women's Fashion This Jill Jill Stuart Kathryn Jumpsuit ($298) is perfect option a bride who doesn't want to stray too far away from a classic wedding dress. Plus, this bridal jumpsuit will look great paired with a lace veil. BHLDN Kathryn Jumpsuit $298 from BHLDN Buy Now See more BHLDN Bride If you're looking for something a little more modern, opt for this Roksanda Bridal Silk and Bonded Crepe Jumpsuit ($2,325). The twist detail on the side along with the ruffle accent acts as an elegant touch. Roksanda Bridal Silk & Bonded Crepe Jumpsuit $2,325 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Roksanda Bride Share this post JumpsuitsWedding DressesTrendsWeddingShopping