After Just 1 Look, You'll Want to Ditch Your Traditional Wedding Dress For These Bridal Jumpsuits

Nowadays, brides are moving away from more traditional poufy, white wedding gowns and opting for something a little different. We've already seen celebrities like Amal Clooney (who wore a chic Stella McCartney number for her civil ceremony to George Clooney) and Solange Knowles (who wore that iconic Stephane Rolland cape ensemble during her wedding to Alan Ferguson), dare to be different in bridal jumpsuits. And this wedding season, you can expect to see a whole lot more of this chic bridal alternative. With its figure-flattering silhouette and je ne sais quoi quality, follow suit and be a modern-day bride in one of these bridal jumpsuits.



