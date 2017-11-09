It's Impossible to Count All of Carrie Underwood's Dresses at the CMAs on 1 Hand

Carrie Underwood remains the queen of outfit changes on stage. The singer hosted the 2017 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley for the 10th consecutive year and, like always, stunned in not one, but 11 (!) dresses. (We don't think we even have five gowns in our closets). Carrie set the tone for the evening by walking the red carpet in a royal blue Fouad Sarkis dress. It boasted an off-the-shoulder fit with ruffled sleeves and a mermaid train.

For the opening act of the awards show, Carrie emerged, of course, in a completely different look. She wore a red sequined cape dress, and these extra embellishments were echoed in her next eight outfits. Our favorite dress, though, was definitely an ethereal ensemble she wore during a performance honoring the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Read on to see all her unbelievable outfit changes.