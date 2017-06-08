14 Summer Friday Outfits That Hint at the Sunny Places You're Going

For us, a casual Friday isn't so much an opportunity to dress down as it is to make a wardrobe transition. During the week, we like to give off sophisticated, go-getter vibes, but ahead of boozy brunches and two-day beach getaways, we strive for effortlessness. While every office has a different set of rules in place for Summer Fridays, along with varying dress codes, all the outfits below would be appropriate for the occasion. Plenty of these keep shoulders covered and hemlines at modest length, but they also offer a hint as to where you might be going to embrace the sunshine all weekend long. Scroll ahead for some proper inspiration and ideas for your brightest looks of the season.