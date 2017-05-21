Celine Dion's Gown Came With Wings Because She Has the Actual Voice of an Angel

After skipping the preshow red carpet, Celine Dion finally graced the Billboard Music Awards with her inimitable presence. During her performance of "My Heart Will Go On" — in celebration of the song's 20th anniversary — Celine wore an astounding white gown with larger-than-life, avant-garde shoulders. Not only that, but the front of the gown also featured metallic embellishments at the waist.

Though Celine has always had glamorous taste, she's recently been more experimental with her style, thanks in part to her stylist, Law Roach. Just this month, she attended her very first Met Gala wearing a daring custom gown by Donatella Versace.



