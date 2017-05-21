 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Celine Dion's Gown Came With Wings Because She Has the Actual Voice of an Angel
Award Season
The Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Were Fresh to Death
Street Style
11 Sophisticated Crop Top Outfits That Can Even Work For the Office
Spring Fashion
The Best and Brightest Colors to Wear This Spring
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Celine Dion's Gown Came With Wings Because She Has the Actual Voice of an Angel

After skipping the preshow red carpet, Celine Dion finally graced the Billboard Music Awards with her inimitable presence. During her performance of "My Heart Will Go On" — in celebration of the song's 20th anniversary — Celine wore an astounding white gown with larger-than-life, avant-garde shoulders. Not only that, but the front of the gown also featured metallic embellishments at the waist.

Though Celine has always had glamorous taste, she's recently been more experimental with her style, thanks in part to her stylist, Law Roach. Just this month, she attended her very first Met Gala wearing a daring custom gown by Donatella Versace.


Related
The Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Were Fresh to Death

Previous Next
Join the conversation
All AnglesAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsCeline DionCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celine Dion
Celine Dion's Very First Met Gala Look's Sexy as Hell
by Sarah Wasilak
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Miley Cyrus Outfit 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus's Billboard Music Awards Look Would Shock the Old Miley
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Lorde
Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance
by Maggie Pehanick
Celebrities Who Went the Met Gala For the First Time 2017
Celine Dion
11 Stars Who Attended the Met Gala For the Very First Time This Year
by Kelsie Gibson
Imagine Dragons Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
If You Weren't a Fan of Imagine Dragons Before, You Will Be Now
by Monica Sisavat
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler at the 2017 Billboard Awards
Sam Hunt
by Laura Marie Meyers
Ed Sheeran Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Ed Sheeran
by Monica Sisavat
Vanessa Hudgens Butterfly Clips Billboard Music Awards
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore '90s-Inspired Butterfly Clips at the Billboard Music Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens at Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds