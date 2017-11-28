Cheap Holiday Sweaters
Fashion Girls! These 12 Cute Sweaters Will Make You Holiday Happy — All Under $50
We get so excited for holiday fashion because it's the perfect time to wear luxe materials, pretty embellishments, and plenty of sparkles, of course. If you're looking for some cute pieces to wear, we have found chic sweaters that are downright dreamy. Don't worry, we made sure that they're all affordable too. Take a look at these options that are stylish but will keep you cozy. It's a win-win situation!
Antique White
$79.50 $39.50
from J.Crew Factory
nastygal When the Stars Align Glitter Sweater
$40
from Nasty Gal
Philosophy Cashmere Faux Pearl Embellished Cardgian
$78 $24.97
from Nordstrom Rack
