Fashion Girls! These 12 Cute Sweaters Will Make You Holiday Happy — All Under $50
Fashion Girls! These 12 Cute Sweaters Will Make You Holiday Happy — All Under $50

We get so excited for holiday fashion because it's the perfect time to wear luxe materials, pretty embellishments, and plenty of sparkles, of course. If you're looking for some cute pieces to wear, we have found chic sweaters that are downright dreamy. Don't worry, we made sure that they're all affordable too. Take a look at these options that are stylish but will keep you cozy. It's a win-win situation!

Gestuz
Gleam Sweater
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Gestuz Sweaters
H&M
Sequined Sweater
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Pom Pom Sweater-Knit Top
$24.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Sweaters
J.Crew Factory
Antique White
$79.50 $39.50
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Sweaters
Shein
Sequin Detail Tiered Bell Cuff Sweater
$25 $22
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Sweaters
H&M
Knit Beaded Sweater
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
Asos
Sweater With Contrast Frill
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sweaters
Nasty Gal
nastygal When the Stars Align Glitter Sweater
$40
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Sweaters
Nordstrom Rack Sweaters
Philosophy Cashmere Faux Pearl Embellished Cardgian
$78 $24.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sweaters
Shein Sequin Detail Hanky Hem Contrast Chevron Jumper
$27
from shein.us
Buy Now
H&M
Mohair-blend Sweater
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
Shein
Pearl Beaded Mesh Embellished Sweater
$29
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Sweaters
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too.
