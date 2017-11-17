 Skip Nav
Your One-and-Done Holiday Outfit: 29 Jumpsuits We're Obsessing Over
Your One-and-Done Holiday Outfit: 29 Jumpsuits We're Obsessing Over

If you're not one for dresses, a jumpsuit is a cool, fierce alternative. With loads of parties and celebrations around the corner, we know you're on the hunt for killer outfits. That's why we rounded up our favorite jumpsuits in a variety of styles and price points. There's no doubt you'll find yourself something special, so get that credit card handy!

Your Plan to Save Money Is Officially Over — We Found 16 Holiday Jumpsuits All Under $55
Urban Outfitters
Emmabella Velvet Straight-Neck Jumpsuit
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Halter Surplice Jumpsuit
$89
from Urban Outfitters
Dress the Population
Women's Charlie Sequin Jumpsuit
$298
from Nordstrom
Shein
One Shoulder Ruffle Palazzo Jumpsuit
$26
from Shein
Free People
Margarita Jumpsuit
$350
from Free People
MUMU
The Richards Jumpsuit ~ Jonny Gold Velvet
$194
from Show Me Your Mumu
Motel
Plunging Sequin Jumpsuit
$119
from Urban Outfitters
Alexis
X REVOLVE Zeda Jumpsuit
$1,397
from REVOLVE
Forever 21
Velvet Belted Palazzo Jumpsuit
$19.90
from Forever 21
Mango Outlet
Crossed velvet jumpsuit
$79
from MANGO
Free People
Starbright Sequin Jumpsuit
$300
from Free People
New York & Co.
Chiffon-Overlay Jumpsuit - Petite
$89.95 $44.97
from New York & Co.
Black Halo
Brooklyn Jumpsuit
$375
from Bloomingdale's
Finders Keepers
Aspects Jumpsuit
$170
from REVOLVE
Express
velvet jumpsuit
$88 $52.80
from Express
Asos
Jersey Jumpsuit with Halter Neck and Plunge Detail
$40 $27
from Asos
Asos Wide Leg Pants
Missguided Tall Pearl Embellished Flare Hem Jumpsuit
$64
from Asos
1 STATE
Women's 1.state Velvet Culotte Jumpsuit
$119
from Nordstrom
Wal G
Jumpsuit In Mini Pleat
$40
from Asos
Nasty Gal
nastygal Clueless Satin Jumpsuit
$60 $36
from Nasty Gal
Missguided
Petite Navy Halter Neck Satin Romper
$60 $19
from Missguided
Fashion to Figure
Blaire Stripe Mesh Jumpsuit
$58.90 $35.34
from Fashion to Figure
H&M
Velour Jumpsuit
$34.99
from H&M
Glamorous
Lace Jumpsuit
$48
from Asos
Express
plunging velvet jumpsuit
$88 $44
from Express
WAYF
Women's Curtis Jumpsuit
$79
from Nordstrom
Asos Petite Pants
Boohoo Petite Split Leg Jumpsuit
$32
from Asos
Shein
Cape Sleeve Surplice Wrap Tailored Jumpsuit
$80 $32
from Shein
shoptiques.com Wide Leg Pants
luxxel Red Devil Jumpsuit
$49.99
from shoptiques.com
