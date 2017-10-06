 Skip Nav
9 Bridal Trends You'll See Everywhere Next Spring
How the Most Powerful Women in the World Wear the Most Comfortable Shoe on Earth
Outerwear 101: The Complete Glossary of Coats, Jackets, and More
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham's Clothes Will Reveal Their Relationship Status

The Beckham family is clearly well-versed when it comes to chic couple style: Victoria and David often coordinate looks for red carpet events, and now, their eldest child, Brooklyn, is doing the same with Chloë Grace Moretz. The two confirmed their relationship back in May 2016 and later broke up in Sept. 2016, but now it seems the duo might be back on. Brooklyn shared an old Instagram of the two (it was first posted in May 2016) in matching Vans checkered sneakers with a new caption that said, "Luckiest person on earth."

Though Chloë and Brooklyn have yet to confirm whether they're dating again, you can't deny their past couple's style. Their outfits were the happy medium between casual and trendy — like the his and hers version of a too-cool, Cali wardrobe. Read on to see all the moments when Brooklyn and Chloë were the perfect match, at least when it came to fashion. Then, take a peek at another star who enjoys coordinating with her man, aka Taylor Swift.

— Additional reporting by Marina Liao

When They Opted to Coordinate in Black Outfits For the Neighbors 2 Premiere
When Brooklyn Wore a Camo Hat . . .
. . . And Chloë Borrowed It
When They Proved That Everyone Should Own a Pair of Dark-Wash Jeans
When They Both Wore Their Workout Pants With Stylish Top Layers
