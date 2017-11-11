 Skip Nav
You Won't Be Staring at Chloë Grace Moretz's Shoes Once You Find Out Who Her Suit's By

While the best part of Chloë Grace Moretz's evening look was arguably her '80s-style white booties, which worked to play up the casual tee underneath her blazer and bring her look edge, her suit is so much more than stripes. The sugar-pink, striped separates are actually by Victoria Victoria Beckham — adorable, yes, since Chloë is dating the designer's son, Brooklyn. Chloë wore the outfit for a Forevermark event in NYC, completing it with one of Victoria's scarlet vanity bags. Her slicked-back hair and red lip were striking, but the love story behind her ensemble is what stuck with us.

Turns out, it's not the first time Chloë's worn Victoria Beckham. In 2015, she slipped into a sequined top and trousers from the line for Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden (she had already been tied to Brooklyn at this point). Surely, if Chloë and Brooklyn continue to keep things hot (and well-coordinated too!), Chloë will wear VB again. Read on to check out her latest ensemble, and shop similar pieces for your own Fall wardrobe.

Chloë Wore Victoria Beckham on the Red Carpet in 2015
In 2017, Chloë Was Back in Victoria Beckham
She Rocked a White Tee Under the Suit
Chloë Completed the Look With White Booties and One of VB's Vanity Bags
The Vanity Bag Comes From Victoria Beckham's Fall 2017 Line
Shop Similar Suits
Zara Blazer and Trousers
Na-Kd Drawstring Blazer
Na-Kd Bootcut Pants
Tahari ASL Bell-Sleeved Blazer
Tahari ASL Flare-Leg Pants
Joseph Oversize Suit
Racil Paris Double-Breasted Blazer
Racil Cumberland Wide-Leg Trousers
Start Slideshow
