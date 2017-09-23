22 Chrissy Metz Red Carpet Looks That Will Have You Screaming "Heck Yes"

Since breaking into the scene on the hit show This Is Us, , Chrissy Metz has quickly become role model for many when it comes to important issues like body positivity and confidence. The actress has proven countless times that her red carpet style is definitely worth noticing. From the smokin' hot red latex dress she wore to the MTV Movie and TV Awards to an off-the-shoulder Eloquii denim dress she wore during a press tour, have a look at 22 of Chrissy's most fashionable moments.



