22 Chrissy Metz Red Carpet Looks That Will Have You Screaming "Heck Yes"

Since breaking into the scene on the hit show This Is Us, , Chrissy Metz has quickly become role model for many when it comes to important issues like body positivity and confidence. The actress has proven countless times that her red carpet style is definitely worth noticing. From the smokin' hot red latex dress she wore to the MTV Movie and TV Awards to an off-the-shoulder Eloquii denim dress she wore during a press tour, have a look at 22 of Chrissy's most fashionable moments.

Wearing a Gorgeous Lela Rose Creation
Opting For a Pink Michael Costello Gown
Wearing a Floral-Embroidered Tanya Taylor Dress With a Yellow Clutch
Styling a Black Cocktail Dress With a Pair of Tory Burch Flats
Wearing a Navy Eloquii Dress With Shoulder Cutouts
Opting For a Shimmery Black Number
Wearing an Emerald Green Gown
Wowing in a Jane Doe Latex Dress
Wearing a Cardigan With a Lipstick-Printed Dress
Opting For a Sparkly Blue Gown
Wearing a Sheer Black Cocktail Dress
Opting For a Red Dress With Cutouts
Wearing a Colorful Dress and Silver Tory Burch Flats
Styling a Red Velvet Dress With Lace-Up Flats
Wearing a Green Lace Dress
Wearing a Chic LBD
Choosing an Off-the-Shoulder Denim Dress by Eloquii
Wearing a Geometric-Print Dress With Black Ballet Flats
Matching the Red Carpet in a Lace-Trimmed Dress
Wearing a Black Peter Pan-Collar Dress
Wearing an Ombré Gown
Wearing a Polka-Dot-Print Dress
