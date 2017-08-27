 Skip Nav
16 Scoop-Back Swimsuits That Will Convince You to Give the Trend a Try

This year is full of Instagram-worthy swimsuit trends. Like the Baywatch-inspired high-leg swimsuit, the scoop-back one-piece is another trend from the '90s that has made a major comeback. Whether you choose a swimsuit that has a fun quote like "Go Coconuts" on the front or a scallop-trimmed design, there are plenty of ways to give this trend a try. Ahead, you can find a carefully curated selection of 16 styles that will fulfill all of your Summer needs.

Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit
J.Crew Scoop-Back Swimsuit
Eres Women's Piet Belted One-Piece Halter Swimsuit
Out From Under Printed Scoop-Back One-Piece
Mara Hoffman Meridan-Print Swimsuit
Milly Colorblock Scoop-Back One-Piece
Haight Scoop-Back Swimsuit
Marysia Swim Palm Springs
Norma Kamali Mio Swimsuit
Aerie Super Scoop One-Piece
Gcds Logo Scoop-Back Swimsuit
Eres Asia Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez Jasmine Stripe Maillot One-Piece
Jade Swim Remedy Swimsuit
Kiini Tasmin Scoop-Back Swimsuit
On the Island Laced-Front One-Piece
