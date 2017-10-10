Chrissy Teigen Gives Sexy a Whole New Meaning With These Thigh-High Boots

When it comes to date night outfits, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pretty much nail it every time. The model posted an adorable photo on Instagram that showcased the duo's amazing style. Chrissy's date-night look consisted of a cropped denim jacket and a tartan miniskirt.

Chrissy matched her skirt with the most amazing pair of plaid thigh-high boots we've ever seen. These sexy boots, which are from Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White, made her legs look like they went on for days. Keep reading to have a look at Chrissy's boots ahead, and buy similar versions of her outfit if you choose.