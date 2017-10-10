 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen Gives Sexy a Whole New Meaning With These Thigh-High Boots

When it comes to date night outfits, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pretty much nail it every time. The model posted an adorable photo on Instagram that showcased the duo's amazing style. Chrissy's date-night look consisted of a cropped denim jacket and a tartan miniskirt.

Chrissy matched her skirt with the most amazing pair of plaid thigh-high boots we've ever seen. These sexy boots, which are from Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White, made her legs look like they went on for days. Keep reading to have a look at Chrissy's boots ahead, and buy similar versions of her outfit if you choose.

Eloquii Plaid Wrap Front Skirt
$75
Buy Now
Torrid Fraser Tartan Plaid Skirt
$55
Buy Now
The Exact Boots Chirssy Was Wearing
Missguided Gray Thigh-High Boots
Boohoo Anya Thigh-High Boots
Charles by Charles David Over-the-Knee Boots
Charlotte Russe Over-the-Knee Boots
Alexander Wang Plaid Miniskirt
Alice + Olivia Elana Plaid Miniskirt
Urban Outfitters Plaid Miniskirt
Genuine People Plaid Miniskirt
Eloquii Plaid Wrap Front Skirt ($75)
Torrid Fraser Tartan Plaid Skirt
