 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
Spring Fashion
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Award Season
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
Award Season
The AMAs Red Carpet Is Setting the Tone For an Award Season That Will Blow Your Mind
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again

When Diana Ross took the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards, our jaws all but hit the damn floor at her eye-catching ensemble. The singer, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the show, donned a strapless black dress with the most interesting silhouette that poofed out at the hips but was cinched at the ankles.

The 73-year-old styled her dress with a thick leather belt and choker necklace with tulle attached to it, which doubled as a cape of sorts as she fiercely posed for the cameras. Though Ross also sported a one-of-a-kind matching headpiece that piqued our interest, we couldn't help but take a closer look at her shiny shoes. The stunning block heels had criss-crossed straps covered in large, chunky rhinestones, and we're obsessed.

Ahead, get an up-close look at Ross' intricate AMAs look.

If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
If You Thought Diana Ross's Headpiece Was the Best Part of Her Outfit, Think Again
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsDiana RossRed CarpetCelebrity Style
Award Season
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Aniston Wearing Tights
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Fall Staple Is One You Might Have Given Up On
by Sarah Wasilak
Angelina Jolie at the Governors Awards 2017
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Dancing With 89-Year-Old Director Will Make 2017 a Little More Tolerable
by Monica Sisavat
What Movies Will Get Nominated For Oscars in 2018?
Toronto Film Festival
Your Early 2018 Oscar Predictions Are Here
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Selena Gomez Coach Dress at the American Music Awards 2017
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Hair Will Catch Your Eye, But Her Sexy Dress Will Make Your Head Spin
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds