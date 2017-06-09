Make the Airport Your Runway in These 27 Travel-Friendly Dresses

Finding a practical, yet stylish, outfit to wear to the airport can be tricky. While some of us turn to our tried-and-true sweatpants-and-sweatshirt combo, we say there's another piece of clothing that's been ignored for far too long for traveling: a dress.

Hear us out: if you find a dress made with the right material, you'll look stylish while boarding the plane — perfect for all those pre-flight Insta shots — and it'll also save you the hassle of changing into something different once you land. Scroll on to have a look at the 27 dresses we carefully curated for your next adventure.