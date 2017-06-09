 Skip Nav
Make the Airport Your Runway in These 27 Travel-Friendly Dresses

Dresses For Traveling

Make the Airport Your Runway in These 27 Travel-Friendly Dresses

Finding a practical, yet stylish, outfit to wear to the airport can be tricky. While some of us turn to our tried-and-true sweatpants-and-sweatshirt combo, we say there's another piece of clothing that's been ignored for far too long for traveling: a dress.

Hear us out: if you find a dress made with the right material, you'll look stylish while boarding the plane — perfect for all those pre-flight Insta shots — and it'll also save you the hassle of changing into something different once you land. Scroll on to have a look at the 27 dresses we carefully curated for your next adventure.

Image Source: Getty
Stella McCartney Tiered Striped Maxi Dress - Ivory
Stella McCartney Tiered Striped Maxi Dress - Ivory

You can wear this Stella McCartney Tiered Striped Maxi Dress - Ivory ($1,645) from the airplane straight to the beach.

Stella McCartney
Tiered Striped Cotton-blend Maxi Dress - Ivory
$1,645 $987
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Dresses
Free People Hot Tropics Jumpsuit
Free People Hot Tropics Jumpsuit

Don't think we forgot to include a couple of jumpsuits. This Free People Hot Tropics Jumpsuit ($128) features a fun print and looks great when paired with a denim jacket.

Free People
Hot Tropics Jumpsuit
$128
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Free People Pants
Wayf Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress
Wayf Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress

Opt for this red striped Wayf Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress ($89) for a pop of color.

WAYF
Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress
$89
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more WAYF Day Dresses
HVN Morgan Gingham Short-Sleeved Dress
HVN Morgan Gingham Short-Sleeved Dress

Nothing says Summer quite like a gingham-print dress. Slip into this HVN Morgan Gingham Short-Sleeved Dress ($665) and top it off with a wide-brimmed hat.

MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses
HVN Morgan gingham short-sleeved dress
$665
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses
Asos Jumpsuit in Gingham Print
Asos Jumpsuit in Gingham Print

Carry a beach tote with this Asos Jumpsuit in Gingham Print ($40) that features a shirred bodice.

Asos
Jumpsuit with Shirred Bodice in Gingham Print
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Women's Fashion
Borgo De Nor Raquel Floral-Print Dress
Borgo De Nor Raquel Floral-Print Dress

This Borgo De Nor Raquel Floral-Print Dress ($665) can double as a swimsuit cover-up.

MODA OPERANDI Dresses
Borgo De Nor Raquel Floral-Print Dress
$665
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Dresses
Storets Xiara Square-Neck Dress
Storets Xiara Square-Neck Dress

Style this Storets Xiara Square-Neck Dress ($66) with tassel earrings to make a statement.

Storets Xiara Square-Neck Dress
$66
from storets.com
Buy Now
Sandro Floral Midi Crepe Dress
Sandro Floral Midi Crepe Dress

Wear this Sandro Floral Midi Crepe Dress ($305) with a pair of lace-up sandals.

Sandro
Floral midi crepe dress
$305
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Sandro Dresses
Dodo Bar Or Embellished Cotton-Jacquard Maxi Dress - Blue
Dodo Bar Or Embellished Cotton-Jacquard Maxi Dress - Blue

Opt for this Dodo Bar Or Embellished Cotton-jacquard Maxi Dress - Blue ($540) with a pair of ankle-strapped sandals.

NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses
Dodo Bar Or - Embellished Cotton-jacquard Maxi Dress - Blue
$540 $270
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses
H&M Shirt Dress
H&M Shirt Dress

The safari green H&M Shirt Dress ($35) will get you in the mood for an adventure.

H&M
Shirt Dress
$19.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Day Dresses
Reformation Arlene Dress
Reformation Arlene Dress

For a retro vibe, slip into this darling Reformation Arlene Dress ($198).

Reformation
Arlene Dress
$198
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Rosie Assoulin Striped Halter Dress
Rosie Assoulin Striped Halter Dress

If you want something a little more sporty, opt for this Rosie Assoulin Striped Halter Dress ($1,695). Finish your look off with a pair of white low-top sneakers.

Rosie Assoulin
Striped Halter Dress
$1,695 $1,017
from Kirna Zabete
Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Dresses
Topshop Floral Wrap Dress
Topshop Floral Wrap Dress

Pair this Topshop Floral Wrap Dress ($95) with leather mules.

Topshop
Floral wrap dress
$95
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Evening Dresses
Maje Tie-Front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress - Black
Maje Tie-Front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress - Black

If you're looking for something a bit more structured, wear this Maje Tie-Front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress in Black ($193).

Maje
Tie-front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress - Black
$275 $192
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Maje Dresses
Figue Minette Embroidered Midi Dress
Figue Minette Embroidered Midi Dress

Vacations are for lounging poolside in flowy caftans like this Figue Minette Embroidered Midi Dress ($695).

Figue
Minette Embroidered Midi Dress
$695
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Figue Dresses
C/Meo Unstoppable Jumpsuit
C/Meo Unstoppable Jumpsuit

Another eye-catching look? This millennial pink C/Meo Unstoppable Jumpsuit ($225).

C/Meo
Unstoppable Jumpsuit
$225
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more C/Meo Pants
Rebecca Minkoff Loma Dress
Rebecca Minkoff Loma Dress

Toughen up this gorgeous Rebecca Minkoff Loma Dress ($278) with a leather jacket.

Rebecca Minkoff
Loma Dress
$278
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Day Dresses
Figue Tula Short Dress
Figue Tula Short Dress

This Figue Tula Short Dress ($595) is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Figue
Tula Short Dress
$595 $357
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Figue Day Dresses
Privacy Please June Dress
Privacy Please June Dress

Opt for this Privacy Please June Dress ($188) in teal and style it with a bomber jacket in case you get chilly on the flight.

Privacy Please
June Dress
$188 $132
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Privacy Please Dresses
Tularosa Reese Jumpsuit
Tularosa Reese Jumpsuit

Pair this blue-and-white Tularosa Reese Jumpsuit ($198) with a pair of comfortable slides for your next trip.

Tularosa
Reese Jumpsuit
$198 $158.40
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tularosa Pants
Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Button-Down Dress
Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Button-Down Dress

Heading somewhere warm? Opt for this Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Ruffled Off the Shoulder Button Down Dress ($1,225).

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Mira Ruffled Off The Shoulder Button Down Dress
$1,225
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Cocktail Dresses
Ulla Johnson Embroidered Chiffon Leena Midi-Dress
Ulla Johnson Embroidered Chiffon Leena Midi-Dress

Hop off the plane and explore your destination in this Ulla Johnson Embroidered Chiffon Leena Midi-Dress ($600).

Ulla Johnson
Women's Embroidered Chiffon Leena Midi-Dress
$600 $239
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Ulla Johnson Day Dresses
American Eagle Outfitters Ruffle Tie-Back Maxi Dress
American Eagle Outfitters Ruffle Tie-Back Maxi Dress

If you want a dress you can wear with your favorite pair of sneakers, look no further than this American Eagle Outfitters Ruffle Tie-Back Maxi Dress ($50).

Auguste Lilly Day Dress Classic Polka Dot
Auguste Lilly Day Dress Classic Polka Dot

Style this orange Auguste Lilly Day Dress Classic Polka Dot ($118) with a straw hat and sandals.

Ruken Jenny Dress
Ruken Jenny Dress

This nautical-inspired Ruken Jenny Dress ($185) cinches your waist with a matching belt.

Misa Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress
Misa Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress

To make sure your halter swimsuit stays perfectly hidden, style it with a dress that has a similar neckline like this Misa Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress ($370).

Rails Capri Dress
Rails Capri Dress

Another dress you can use as a beach cover-up? This striped Rails Capri Dress ($148).

Summer FashionTravel StyleSummerDressesShopping
