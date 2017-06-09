6/09/17 6/09/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Dresses For Traveling Make the Airport Your Runway in These 27 Travel-Friendly Dresses June 9, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Finding a practical, yet stylish, outfit to wear to the airport can be tricky. While some of us turn to our tried-and-true sweatpants-and-sweatshirt combo, we say there's another piece of clothing that's been ignored for far too long for traveling: a dress. Hear us out: if you find a dress made with the right material, you'll look stylish while boarding the plane — perfect for all those pre-flight Insta shots — and it'll also save you the hassle of changing into something different once you land. Scroll on to have a look at the 27 dresses we carefully curated for your next adventure. Shop Brands Stella McCartney · Free People · WAYF · Asos · Sandro · H&M · Reformation · Rosie Assoulin · Topshop · Figue · C/Meo · Rebecca Minkoff · Privacy Please · Tularosa · American Eagle Outfitters · Rails · Maje · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Ulla Johnson Image Source: Getty Stella McCartney Tiered Striped Maxi Dress - Ivory You can wear this Stella McCartney Tiered Striped Maxi Dress - Ivory ($1,645) from the airplane straight to the beach. Stella McCartney Tiered Striped Cotton-blend Maxi Dress - Ivory $1,645 $987 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Dresses Free People Hot Tropics Jumpsuit Don't think we forgot to include a couple of jumpsuits. This Free People Hot Tropics Jumpsuit ($128) features a fun print and looks great when paired with a denim jacket. Free People Hot Tropics Jumpsuit $128 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Free People Pants Wayf Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress Opt for this red striped Wayf Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress ($89) for a pop of color. WAYF Sandalwood Cami Wrap Dress $89 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more WAYF Day Dresses HVN Morgan Gingham Short-Sleeved Dress Nothing says Summer quite like a gingham-print dress. Slip into this HVN Morgan Gingham Short-Sleeved Dress ($665) and top it off with a wide-brimmed hat. MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses HVN Morgan gingham short-sleeved dress $665 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Day Dresses Asos Jumpsuit in Gingham Print Carry a beach tote with this Asos Jumpsuit in Gingham Print ($40) that features a shirred bodice. Asos Jumpsuit with Shirred Bodice in Gingham Print $40 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Women's Fashion Borgo De Nor Raquel Floral-Print Dress This Borgo De Nor Raquel Floral-Print Dress ($665) can double as a swimsuit cover-up. MODA OPERANDI Dresses Borgo De Nor Raquel Floral-Print Dress $665 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Dresses Storets Xiara Square-Neck Dress Style this Storets Xiara Square-Neck Dress ($66) with tassel earrings to make a statement. Storets Xiara Square-Neck Dress $66 from storets.com Buy Now Sandro Floral Midi Crepe Dress Wear this Sandro Floral Midi Crepe Dress ($305) with a pair of lace-up sandals. Sandro Floral midi crepe dress $305 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Sandro Dresses Dodo Bar Or Embellished Cotton-Jacquard Maxi Dress - Blue Opt for this Dodo Bar Or Embellished Cotton-jacquard Maxi Dress - Blue ($540) with a pair of ankle-strapped sandals. NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses Dodo Bar Or - Embellished Cotton-jacquard Maxi Dress - Blue $540 $270 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Dresses H&M Shirt Dress The safari green H&M Shirt Dress ($35) will get you in the mood for an adventure. H&M Shirt Dress $19.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Day Dresses Reformation Arlene Dress For a retro vibe, slip into this darling Reformation Arlene Dress ($198). Reformation Arlene Dress $198 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses Rosie Assoulin Striped Halter Dress If you want something a little more sporty, opt for this Rosie Assoulin Striped Halter Dress ($1,695). Finish your look off with a pair of white low-top sneakers. Rosie Assoulin Striped Halter Dress $1,695 $1,017 from Kirna Zabete Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Dresses Topshop Floral Wrap Dress Pair this Topshop Floral Wrap Dress ($95) with leather mules. Topshop Floral wrap dress $95 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Evening Dresses Maje Tie-Front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress - Black If you're looking for something a bit more structured, wear this Maje Tie-Front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress in Black ($193). Maje Tie-front Gingham Cotton Mini Dress - Black $275 $192 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Maje Dresses Figue Minette Embroidered Midi Dress Vacations are for lounging poolside in flowy caftans like this Figue Minette Embroidered Midi Dress ($695). Figue Minette Embroidered Midi Dress $695 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Figue Dresses C/Meo Unstoppable Jumpsuit Another eye-catching look? This millennial pink C/Meo Unstoppable Jumpsuit ($225). C/Meo Unstoppable Jumpsuit $225 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more C/Meo Pants Rebecca Minkoff Loma Dress Toughen up this gorgeous Rebecca Minkoff Loma Dress ($278) with a leather jacket. Rebecca Minkoff Loma Dress $278 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Day Dresses Figue Tula Short Dress This Figue Tula Short Dress ($595) is as comfortable as it is stylish. Figue Tula Short Dress $595 $357 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Figue Day Dresses Privacy Please June Dress Opt for this Privacy Please June Dress ($188) in teal and style it with a bomber jacket in case you get chilly on the flight. Privacy Please June Dress $188 $132 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Privacy Please Dresses Tularosa Reese Jumpsuit Pair this blue-and-white Tularosa Reese Jumpsuit ($198) with a pair of comfortable slides for your next trip. Tularosa Reese Jumpsuit $198 $158.40 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Tularosa Pants Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Button-Down Dress Heading somewhere warm? Opt for this Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Ruffled Off the Shoulder Button Down Dress ($1,225). Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Ruffled Off The Shoulder Button Down Dress $1,225 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Cocktail Dresses Ulla Johnson Embroidered Chiffon Leena Midi-Dress Hop off the plane and explore your destination in this Ulla Johnson Embroidered Chiffon Leena Midi-Dress ($600). Ulla Johnson Women's Embroidered Chiffon Leena Midi-Dress $600 $239 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Ulla Johnson Day Dresses American Eagle Outfitters Ruffle Tie-Back Maxi Dress If you want a dress you can wear with your favorite pair of sneakers, look no further than this American Eagle Outfitters Ruffle Tie-Back Maxi Dress ($50). Auguste Lilly Day Dress Classic Polka Dot Style this orange Auguste Lilly Day Dress Classic Polka Dot ($118) with a straw hat and sandals. Ruken Jenny Dress This nautical-inspired Ruken Jenny Dress ($185) cinches your waist with a matching belt. Misa Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress To make sure your halter swimsuit stays perfectly hidden, style it with a dress that has a similar neckline like this Misa Los Angeles Valeria Ruffled Halter Dress ($370). Rails Capri Dress Another dress you can use as a beach cover-up? This striped Rails Capri Dress ($148). Share this post Summer FashionTravel StyleSummerDressesShopping