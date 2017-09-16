 Skip Nav
Meet the Fashion Week Model That's Already Part of Rihanna's Crew

We've been crazy about Sudanese-Australian model Duckie Thot for a while now. The stunner, whose star is firmly on the rise, has a long list of credits to her name, and there's no doubt she'll be adding many more this Fashion Month. If you're just as smitten with this model as we are, read on for a look at her standout Fashion Week moments so far.

Fenty Beauty Launch
Jeremy Scott, New York Fashion Week
Christian Cowan, New York Fashion Week
Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, New York Fashion Week
Mansur Gavriel, New York Fashion Week
Helmut Lang, New York Fashion Week
