8 Easy Summer Outfits Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers May 28, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani Have you ever looked at your closet in the summertime and just been completely stumped? Well, you're not the only one. Oftentimes, we find ourselves rummaging through our closets in the warmer months to no avail. It feels like every outfit combination we pick out looks tired and worn-out. Keeping this struggle in mind, we turned to some of your favorite bloggers to get another dose of outfit inspiration. From styling gorgeous gingham blouses to laid-back denim overalls, have a look at these easy Summer outfit ideas and shop to fill out your closet while you're at it. Overalls A post shared by Color Me Courtney 🎈 (@colormecourtney) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:06am PDT You might associate denim overalls with your childhood, but with the right cut and fit, they can act as a cool Summer staple for adults. Style them with a crop top, off-the-shoulder-blouse, or tank top depending on your mood. Opt for this ASOS Denim Overall Dress in Mid Wash Blue ($53) for an afternoon in the park. Asos Denim Overall Dress in Mid Wash Blue $53 Wear these Blank Denim Overalls ($108) with your favorite sneakers. Blank Denim Overalls $108 Elevate your Current/Elliott The Dweller Cropped Denim Overalls ($370) with a pair of open-back mules. Current/Elliott The Dweller cropped denim overalls $370 $185 Gingham Blouse A post shared by nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT Gingham is the print of the season. When you're looking for a simple Summer blouse, choose one in the print to stand out from the pack. Also, prepare to see this checkered print on everything from swimsuits to dresses. For something fun and flirty, try this Clu Off Shoulder Shirt ($176). Clu Off Shoulder Shirt $176 This bow on the side of this Eloquii Wide Collar Tie Shirt ($60) acts as the perfect accessory. ELOQUII Plus Size Wide Collar Tie Shirt $59 So does this Ann Taylor Gingham Tie Waist Blouse ($70). Ann Taylor Gingham Tie Waist Sleeveless Blouse $59 Striped Shirt A post shared by Jacey Lenae Duprie (@damselindior) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT Striped shirts will always be a classic look in the warmer months. Choose a red-and-white-striped tee to pair with your favorite pair of denim shorts. Top off your look with a wide-brimmed hat to really get into the Summer spirit. As a styling hack, tuck the front of your Levi's Perfect Striped Tee ($25) into your jeans. Levi's Women's Perfect Striped Tee $24.50 $12.25 This McQ by Alexander McQueen Striped Pleated T-Shirt ($210) acts as the coolest optical illusion. McQ by Alexander McQueen Striped Pleated T-Shirt $210 $126 Bring out your Parisian side in this Sundry Almost French Stripe Tee ($86). Sundry Almost French Stripe Tee $86 Flowy Maxi Dress A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:30am PDT You can't go wrong with a maxi dress, but it's time to switch things up, starting with the silhouette you choose. Go for a faux-wrap style or a button-down maxi dress featuring a thigh-high slit. Can't decide on a print? Try them all with this Diane von Furstenberg Faux Wrap Silk Maxi Dress ($698). Diane von Furstenberg Women's Faux Wrap Silk Maxi Dress $698 Pair your favorite choker necklace with this J.o.a. Flower Print Button Down Maxi ($105). J.o.a. Flower Print Button Down Maxi $105 Have an Angelina Jolie moment in this Lovers + Friends x Revolve Leah Gown ($198). Lovers + Friends x REVOLVE Leah Gown $198 Band Muscle Tees A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:25am PDT Be a part of the band by rocking a vintage muscle tee. These tanks featuring exaggerated arm openings give you an edgy look. Layer on the jewelry, and style your muscle tee with a fresh pair of kicks. Style this Madeworn Rock Rolling Stones Tank ($160) with a pair of denim cutoffs. MADEWORN ROCK Rolling Stones UK Tank $160 This vintage-inspired ASOS Guns N' Roses Band Tank ($68) features sequin patches. Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Tank With Guns N' Roses Band Print & Sequin Patches $72 Keep it casual in River Island's "World Tour" Rock Band Tank Top ($44). River Island Womens Red 'world tour' rock band print tank top $44 $20 Tie-Front Tops A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:12am PDT Tie-front tops were a huge hit during festival season, and now they're paving the way as the It shirt of the Summer. Show off just a sliver of skin in a tie-front crop top and skirt. This Faithfull The Brand Violet Top ($120) reimagines the classic chambray blouse. Faithfull The Brand violet top $120 $30 When life gives you lemons, wear this For Love & Lemons Limonada Crop Top ($105). For Love & Lemons Limonada Crop Top $105 You can even go for a matching set like this Charlotte Russe Floral Tie-Front Crop Top ($20). Charlotte Russe Floral Tie-Front Crop Top $19 One-Piece A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT We all know what a big hit bodysuits are, and this Summer, we're predicting one-pieces are going to replace them. We've rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits that double as bodysuits. Choose your pick and wear them with a pair of high-waisted shorts. Follow the millennial pink trend in this Marysia Swim Palisades Ruffle-Trimmed Swimsuit ($350). Marysia Swim Palisades Ruffle-trimmed Swimsuit - Antique rose $350 $245 Go for this vacation-print Stone Fox Swim Hermosa One-Piece ($190). Stone Fox Swim Hermosa One Piece $190 $114 Have a little off-the-shoulder moment by styling this Yumi Kim Bonita One-Piece ($128) with frayed shorts. Yumi Kim Bonita One Piece Swimsuit $128 Printed Robe A post shared by Gabi Gregg (@gabifresh) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT Looking for a lightweight jacket to throw on? Go for a breezy robe. Have fun with it by choosing bold prints to style with a tank top and distressed jeans. Opt for this light pink Kimchi & Blue Star Print Kimono Jacket ($79). Kimchi & Blue Kimchi Blue Star Print Kimono Jacket $79 Or try this black Willow & Clay Women's Floral Print Robe ($119). Willow & Clay Women's Floral Print Robe $119 For something bolder, try this crimson and white Robert Rodriguez Floral-Print Silk Robe Jacket ($595). Robert Rodriguez Floral-Print Silk Robe Jacket, Crimson/White $595