8 Easy Summer Outfits Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers

Easy Summer Outfits

8 Easy Summer Outfits Straight From Your Favorite Bloggers

Have you ever looked at your closet in the summertime and just been completely stumped? Well, you're not the only one. Oftentimes, we find ourselves rummaging through our closets in the warmer months to no avail. It feels like every outfit combination we pick out looks tired and worn-out.

Keeping this struggle in mind, we turned to some of your favorite bloggers to get another dose of outfit inspiration. From styling gorgeous gingham blouses to laid-back denim overalls, have a look at these easy Summer outfit ideas and shop to fill out your closet while you're at it.

Overalls

You might associate denim overalls with your childhood, but with the right cut and fit, they can act as a cool Summer staple for adults. Style them with a crop top, off-the-shoulder-blouse, or tank top depending on your mood.

Opt for this ASOS Denim Overall Dress in Mid Wash Blue ($53) for an afternoon in the park.

Asos
Denim Overall Dress in Mid Wash Blue
$53
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Wear these Blank Denim Overalls ($108) with your favorite sneakers.

Blank
Denim Overalls
$108
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Blank Stretch Denim
Elevate your Current/Elliott The Dweller Cropped Denim Overalls ($370) with a pair of open-back mules.

Current/Elliott
The Dweller cropped denim overalls
$370 $185
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Current/Elliott Women's Fashion
Gingham Blouse

Gingham is the print of the season. When you're looking for a simple Summer blouse, choose one in the print to stand out from the pack. Also, prepare to see this checkered print on everything from swimsuits to dresses.

For something fun and flirty, try this Clu Off Shoulder Shirt ($176).

Clu
Off Shoulder Shirt
$176
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Clu Shortsleeve Tops
This bow on the side of this Eloquii Wide Collar Tie Shirt ($60) acts as the perfect accessory.

ELOQUII
Plus Size Wide Collar Tie Shirt
$59
from ELOQUII
Buy Now See more ELOQUII Plus Tops
So does this Ann Taylor Gingham Tie Waist Blouse ($70).

Ann Taylor
Gingham Tie Waist Sleeveless Blouse
$59
from Ann Taylor
Buy Now See more Ann Taylor Sleeveless Tops
Striped Shirt

Striped shirts will always be a classic look in the warmer months. Choose a red-and-white-striped tee to pair with your favorite pair of denim shorts. Top off your look with a wide-brimmed hat to really get into the Summer spirit.

As a styling hack, tuck the front of your Levi's Perfect Striped Tee ($25) into your jeans.

Levi's
Women's Perfect Striped Tee
$24.50 $12.25
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Levi's Tees
This McQ by Alexander McQueen Striped Pleated T-Shirt ($210) acts as the coolest optical illusion.

McQ by Alexander McQueen
Striped Pleated T-Shirt
$210 $126
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more McQ by Alexander McQueen Shortsleeve Tops
Bring out your Parisian side in this Sundry Almost French Stripe Tee ($86).

Sundry
Almost French Stripe Tee
$86
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sundry Longsleeve Tops
Flowy Maxi Dress

A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

You can't go wrong with a maxi dress, but it's time to switch things up, starting with the silhouette you choose. Go for a faux-wrap style or a button-down maxi dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Can't decide on a print? Try them all with this Diane von Furstenberg Faux Wrap Silk Maxi Dress ($698).

Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Faux Wrap Silk Maxi Dress
$698
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Cocktail Dresses
Pair your favorite choker necklace with this J.o.a. Flower Print Button Down Maxi ($105).

J.o.a.
Flower Print Button Down Maxi
$105
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Dresses
Have an Angelina Jolie moment in this Lovers + Friends x Revolve Leah Gown ($198).

Lovers + Friends
x REVOLVE Leah Gown
$198
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Evening Dresses
Band Muscle Tees

Be a part of the band by rocking a vintage muscle tee. These tanks featuring exaggerated arm openings give you an edgy look. Layer on the jewelry, and style your muscle tee with a fresh pair of kicks.

Style this Madeworn Rock Rolling Stones Tank ($160) with a pair of denim cutoffs.

shopbop.com Tanks
MADEWORN ROCK Rolling Stones UK Tank
$160
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tanks
This vintage-inspired ASOS Guns N' Roses Band Tank ($68) features sequin patches.

Reclaimed Vintage
Inspired Tank With Guns N' Roses Band Print & Sequin Patches
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Reclaimed Vintage Tanks
Keep it casual in River Island's "World Tour" Rock Band Tank Top ($44).

River Island
Womens Red 'world tour' rock band print tank top
$44 $20
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Tanks
Tie-Front Tops

Tie-front tops were a huge hit during festival season, and now they're paving the way as the It shirt of the Summer. Show off just a sliver of skin in a tie-front crop top and skirt.

This Faithfull The Brand Violet Top ($120) reimagines the classic chambray blouse.

Faithfull The Brand
violet top
$120 $30
from Planet Blue
Buy Now See more Faithfull The Brand Longsleeve Tops
When life gives you lemons, wear this For Love & Lemons Limonada Crop Top ($105).

For Love & Lemons
Limonada Crop Top
$105
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Tops
You can even go for a matching set like this Charlotte Russe Floral Tie-Front Crop Top ($20).

Charlotte Russe
Floral Tie-Front Crop Top
$19
from Charlotte Russe
Buy Now See more Charlotte Russe Tops
One-Piece

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

We all know what a big hit bodysuits are, and this Summer, we're predicting one-pieces are going to replace them. We've rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits that double as bodysuits. Choose your pick and wear them with a pair of high-waisted shorts.

Follow the millennial pink trend in this Marysia Swim Palisades Ruffle-Trimmed Swimsuit ($350).

Marysia Swim
Palisades Ruffle-trimmed Swimsuit - Antique rose
$350 $245
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear
Go for this vacation-print Stone Fox Swim Hermosa One-Piece ($190).

Stone Fox Swim
Hermosa One Piece
$190 $114
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim One-Piece Swimwear
Have a little off-the-shoulder moment by styling this Yumi Kim Bonita One-Piece ($128) with frayed shorts.

Yumi Kim
Bonita One Piece Swimsuit
$128
from Yumi Kim
Buy Now See more Yumi Kim One-Piece Swimwear
Printed Robe

A post shared by Gabi Gregg (@gabifresh) on

Looking for a lightweight jacket to throw on? Go for a breezy robe. Have fun with it by choosing bold prints to style with a tank top and distressed jeans.

Opt for this light pink Kimchi & Blue Star Print Kimono Jacket ($79).

Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Star Print Kimono Jacket
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Jackets
Or try this black Willow & Clay Women's Floral Print Robe ($119).

Willow & Clay
Women's Floral Print Robe
$119
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Willow & Clay Jackets
For something bolder, try this crimson and white Robert Rodriguez Floral-Print Silk Robe Jacket ($595).

Robert Rodriguez
Floral-Print Silk Robe Jacket, Crimson/White
$595
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Robert Rodriguez Jackets
