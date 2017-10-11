 Skip Nav
Emily Ratajkowski's Sexiest Dress of All Time Had Her Just Shy of Naked

It really wasn't hard to come up with a list of Emily Ratajkowski's sexiest looks. What was more difficult, however, was rating these 15 dresses from just plain sultry to out-of-this-world sexy. For you, though, we'd do anything. That's why we think you'll have a lot of fun taking a trip down memory lane and browsing through the supermodel and activist's most memorable red carpet numbers.

Don't get us wrong, Emily looks just as stunning in modest outfits, but she tends to wear those less frequently, having admitted she's proud of her body and sexuality. You already know Emily's not afraid to show skin, but now the question is, just how much has she been willing to show at a public event? Ahead, see which designs really made our jaw drop.

The 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
2017 NFL Honors
The 2015 California Premiere of We Are Your Friends
2015 MTV VMA Awards
2017 Golden Globe Awards
2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
2016 Met Gala
2017 Cannes Film Festival
2017 Cannes Film Festival
2017 Paris Fashion Week Vogue Party
2016 Daily Front Row Awards
UN Secretary-General Event in 2016
2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party
2015 MTV Movie Awards
2016 Target Party
Emily RatajkowskiRed CarpetSexyModelsCelebrity StyleDresses
