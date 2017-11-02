 Skip Nav
Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing the 1 Pair of Jeans Every Girl Wants This Fall

Ever since Reformation launched its denim line this Fall, we've been keeping our eye on the site, tracking the styles that seem to be flying off shelves. Emily Ratajkowski owns one such pair: the Roper Jean in Sulu ($128), which comes with contrast pinstripes, a high-rise zipper, and a slightly flared leg. The supermodel has been styling these with predictably sexy tops, including a furry mustard tank with a plunging neckline and floral embellishment and a simple brown bralette that could pass for a bikini.

In both instances, Emily finished the look with her gold hoop earrings, proving that you don't need to add much to jazz up these jeans. They really do most of the talking. Unfortunately, there's a wait list for this particular pair, but the eco-friendly retailer's High Rise Skinny ($128) comes in the same pattern, and there are plenty of alternative brands that will help you get the look. Read on if you already can't wait to work these into your pants rotation.

Emily Also Wore the Jeans With a Fuzzy Mustard Tank
Reformation Roper Jean
Reformation High Rise Skinny Jean
MSGM Pinstripe Jeans
G Star G-Star 5622 Pharrell x25 Elwood Pants
Monki Pinstripe Slim Leg Pants
French Connection Pinstripe Mash Up Jeans
Emily Ratajkowski Pinstripes Reformation Fall Celebrity Style Jeans Denim
Reformation
Roper Jean
from Reformation
$128
Reformation
High Rise Skinny Jean
from Reformation
$128
MSGM
Pinstripe Jeans
from shopbop.com
$340
G Star
G-Star 5622 Pharrell x25 Elwood Pants
from Asos
$151$113
Monki
Pinstripe Slim Leg Pants
from Asos
$48
French Connection
Pinstripe Mash Up High Rise Straight Jeans
from French Connection
$198$139.99
Reformation Skinny Denim SHOP MORE
Reformation
Skinny French Jean
from Reformation
$128
Reformation
Mid Skinny Jean
from Reformation
$98
Reformation
Belted Jean
from Reformation
$168
Reformation
Skinny French Jean
from Reformation
$128
Hudson
Custom Zoeey High-Rise Ankle Jeans in Reform
from Bloomingdale's
$235
Reformation
Skinny French Jean
from Reformation
$128
Reformation
Skinny French Jean
from Reformation
$128
Hudson
Custom Zoeey High-Rise Ankle Jeans in Reform
from Bloomingdale's
$235
W concept
Monts024 Slimmer Wide Reformed Jeans
from W concept
$111$75
River Island
Womens Black Harper high waisted skinny jeans
from River Island
$80
Monki
Side Stripe Leggings
from Asos
$16
Monki
Pinstripe Slim Leg Pants
from Asos
$48
Monki
Metallic Velvet Jumpsuit
from Asos
$61$38
Monki
Wide Leg Side Stripe Pants
from Asos
$48
Monki
Wide Leg Tie Front Culotte Pants
from Asos
$48
