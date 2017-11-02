Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing the 1 Pair of Jeans Every Girl Wants This Fall

Ever since Reformation launched its denim line this Fall, we've been keeping our eye on the site, tracking the styles that seem to be flying off shelves. Emily Ratajkowski owns one such pair: the Roper Jean in Sulu ($128), which comes with contrast pinstripes, a high-rise zipper, and a slightly flared leg. The supermodel has been styling these with predictably sexy tops, including a furry mustard tank with a plunging neckline and floral embellishment and a simple brown bralette that could pass for a bikini.

In both instances, Emily finished the look with her gold hoop earrings, proving that you don't need to add much to jazz up these jeans. They really do most of the talking. Unfortunately, there's a wait list for this particular pair, but the eco-friendly retailer's High Rise Skinny ($128) comes in the same pattern, and there are plenty of alternative brands that will help you get the look. Read on if you already can't wait to work these into your pants rotation.