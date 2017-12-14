Emma Roberts's Mikoh Peach Swimsuit
When Emma Roberts Turned Around in This Denim Shirt, We Forgot All About Her Swimsuit
One of the first things we would do in Miami is slip into a swimsuit, and that is precisely what Emma Roberts did. The star checked out the beach scene in a peach-colored one-piece and wore a pair of Converse sneakers instead of flip-flops.
Though the Mikoh bathing suit was revealing — it plunged low in the front — Emma brought along a cover-up: the Mother x Jacquie Aiche denim shirt. From the front, the button-down looked just like any chambray top, but once Emma turned around, you could clearly make out evil-eye embroidery and her name. The monogrammed design appears to be a celebrity favorite, as both Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss own the same piece.
The models styled theirs with jeans, but we particularly like Emma's beach spin. As every star knows, a cover-up is a good way to prevent sunburns, and the denim shirt was a good alternative to the sarong. Read on to see Emma's entire beach outfit, then shop similar shirts and swimsuits ahead.