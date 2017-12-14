When Emma Roberts Turned Around in This Denim Shirt, We Forgot All About Her Swimsuit

One of the first things we would do in Miami is slip into a swimsuit, and that is precisely what Emma Roberts did. The star checked out the beach scene in a peach-colored one-piece and wore a pair of Converse sneakers instead of flip-flops.

Though the Mikoh bathing suit was revealing — it plunged low in the front — Emma brought along a cover-up: the Mother x Jacquie Aiche denim shirt. From the front, the button-down looked just like any chambray top, but once Emma turned around, you could clearly make out evil-eye embroidery and her name. The monogrammed design appears to be a celebrity favorite, as both Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss own the same piece.

The models styled theirs with jeans, but we particularly like Emma's beach spin. As every star knows, a cover-up is a good way to prevent sunburns, and the denim shirt was a good alternative to the sarong. Read on to see Emma's entire beach outfit, then shop similar shirts and swimsuits ahead.