Your Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Bag Trends — at Every Price

If the thought of shelving your beach bags is enough to send you into an end-of-Summer-induced depression, let Fall bag shopping be the silver lining. With the runway's luxe iterations finally making their way to the shelves, you'll be happy to find new updates on seasonal favorites, like rich textured carryalls and sleek shoulder bags with a contemporary twist. There's even an upgraded "fanny pack" (though we don't call it that anymore) that's way more chic fashion-girl than Disney World tourist. Add to that a cool crop of mini bags and, on the flip side, a selection of totes that have room for everything you own, and you have a Fall style to suit every personality. Plus, we've found covetable options at every price — happy shopping.

Micro Minis
This go-with-anything Sancia Madelena Mini Bag in Cognac ($229) is all-occasion appropriate.
The minimalist, but eye-catching, ring on this Who What Wear Mini Crossbody Handbag ($27) makes it a standout.
The flash of bright blue on this Latlee Studio Mini Saddle Bag ($183) means it'll never go unnoticed.
We have a feeling this Kendall + Kylie Minato Mini Bag in Beige ($295) would get plenty of use.
Say hello to the little friend you won't want to go anywhere without. This 3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Micro Crossbody ($695) is as sophisticated as it is adorable.
Belt Bags
The sleek, understated design of this Zara Cross Body Belt Bag ($30) makes it look infinitely more expensive.
Add outfit interest — and have a place to stash your cell phone — with this Michael Michael Kors Smooth MK Turnlock Belt Bag ($98).
Get in on the trend with this luxe Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Leather Belt Bag ($1,050).
The chain detail on this OZ Mini Belt Bag ($230) adds just enough of a statement.
Leave it to Alexander Wang to give the belt bag a street-ready makeover via this Alexander Wang Padlock Belt Bag ($657).
This Prada Marsupio Leather Belt Bag ($1,660) is the ultimate investment for the woman on the go.
Oversize Bags
Embrace Fall's favorite pattern — plaid, of course — with this ASOS Oversized Check Shopper Bag ($40).
Stash everything you need covertly in this Clare Vivier Simple Stripe Suede Tote ($495).
With a textured finish and bow closure, this H&M Shopper ($35) is one very easy, very polished way to tote all you need.
An elegant tote like this Marni Bucket bag ($1,920) never goes out of style.
Inject a print into your daily routine with this Beyond Retro Charlie Oversized Tote Bag ($55).
It's like this Marc Jacobs Big Shot Leather Tote ($450) is begging to become your work bag.
Textured Carryalls
Make a big statement for under $20 with this Forever 21 Faux Fur Mini Crossbody ($16).
This M2Malletier Velvet Mini Amor Fati Bag ($1,150) is luxurious to the eye and the touch.
Croc-embossed bags were big on the runway, and this Elizabeth and James Cynnie Crocodile-Embossed Micro Crossbody Bag ($295) come in a deeply gorgeous emerald shade to up the ante.
Throw on this Miu Miu Velvet Tote ($1,220) with every outfit for an instant and ultraglamorous upgrade.
Even in a small silhouette, the texture on this Saint Laurent Monogramme Blogger Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag ($995) packs a punch.
Dip your toe in the trend with this budget-friendly Zara Faux Fur Mini Bucket Bag ($50).
Shoulder Bags
With cool-girl vibes, this Madewell Medium Shoulder Bag ($178) would get you through your day-to-day.
In a notice-me color with subtle '70s vibes, this Tory Burch Sawyer Small Shoulder Bag ($495) is a contemporary remix of a vintage favorite.
No one will believe you found this elegant Shoulder Bag ($30) at H&M.
