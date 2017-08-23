Your Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Bag Trends — at Every Price

If the thought of shelving your beach bags is enough to send you into an end-of-Summer-induced depression, let Fall bag shopping be the silver lining. With the runway's luxe iterations finally making their way to the shelves, you'll be happy to find new updates on seasonal favorites, like rich textured carryalls and sleek shoulder bags with a contemporary twist. There's even an upgraded "fanny pack" (though we don't call it that anymore) that's way more chic fashion-girl than Disney World tourist. Add to that a cool crop of mini bags and, on the flip side, a selection of totes that have room for everything you own, and you have a Fall style to suit every personality. Plus, we've found covetable options at every price — happy shopping.