18 Fall Styling Hacks Straight From Street Style MVPs

Fall's arrival brings with it all sorts of wonderful things, including the excitement of dressing for a new season. But maintaining that sweater weather enthusiasm can be tricky. You can end up feeling stuck in a style rut before it's even Thanksgiving. Sure, updating your regular rotation with new purchases always helps, but there are also plenty of ways to give your style a boost without ever opening your wallet — just look at your closet through the eyes of a street style star. Whether it's adding a layer to a Summer staple or mixing pieces you never thought to pair, read on for 18 style tips from the masters that will give your look new life this season.