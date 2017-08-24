15 Bad Fashion Habits to Break

 Skip Nav
This is it: We're vowing to drop all of our bad fashion habits and adopt new ones. "Easier said than done," you're probably thinking — and we have to agree. Habits by definition are hard to break, but that doesn't mean we'll stop trying. Whether your goal is to invest in "quality over quantity" pieces or prep ahead your outfits for the week, the little changes you make to your new routine will make all the difference. To get everyone started, we rounded up some bad style habits all women are guilty of – us included! — and then, of course, the next step is to simply stop doing them.

If this sounds challenging, it is, but you're ready. After all, we already know what stylish women do every day, so time to put those rules into practice and drop our old habits fast.

Not Getting Your Clothes Tailored
Picking Out Your Outfit in the Morning Instead of the Night Before
Always Turning to Black For Events Like Weddings or Birthdays
Not Having a Folder or Spot Where You Keep All Your Receipts
Forgetting to Check Online Reviews
Completely Avoiding Consignment Shops
Buying the Item Because You'll Wear It For This [Insert Hypothetical Event]
Ignoring the Sale Section in Stores
Shopping Because Online Retailers Are Offering "Last-Minute" Discounts
Not Properly Caring For Your Sweaters or Shoes
Forgetting to Accessorize
Not Buying New Undergarments Until You Really Need Them
Forgetting to Break In Shoes at Home or at the Office
Not Checking Amazon or eBay For Deals
Constantly Comparing Your Style to Someone Else's
