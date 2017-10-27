How to Drink More Water
8 Simple Ways to Drink More Water
Drinking more water is an awesome resolution. It's attainable, simple, and more than necessary for our health! By staying hydrated, you're helping your body function better — this includes having more energy, better moods, clearer skin, and even a better shot at weight loss. Use these simple tricks and tips to stay on your hydration goals.
- Make it an accessory. Get yourself a water bottle that's so cute, you'll want to bring it everywhere like an accessory. Maybe it's a palm-printed S'well, a rose gold Drop bottle, or a sweet spiked blush pink Bkr.
- Get smart. Get a smart bottle with reminders, like the Thermos Smart Lid that connects to your Fitbit app (and has its own app, if you don't have a Fitbit) to track sips taken, total ounces, and more. You could try the Hidrate Spark that glows when you need to drink more or the STYR Labs Smart Bottle that also tracks your electrolyte needs.
- Make swaps. Each time you reach for a soda or juice, swap for water. Can't do it all the time? Do it at least once a day. You can also make it a rule to only order H2O when you're at a restaurant — no soda, tea, or juice!
- DIY reminders. Make yourself a jug or bottle that challenges you to drink a certain amount by a certain time. Have you seen the hilarious water jug challenge on Pinterest with the Kendrick Lamar lyrics? You need to see it. Make your own with time-stamped level lines up the side of a jug or bottle with whatever words speak to you. Not into DIY? Try one from Etsy.
- Infuse. Add some fruit or herbs to your water to mix it up. It'll make this challenge a little more fun and a lot more flavorful. We like the Fitfuser water bottle with some sliced strawberries and pineapple in the infusing chamber.
- Set alarms. This might feel annoying at first, but after a while you'll be conditioned! Set alarms on your phone throughout the day to remind yourself to drink more water.
- Pregame your meals. Except not with alcohol. Drink a glass of water before every meal — this can also help regulate your appetite and keep you from overeating. Win-win!
- Follow the one-to-one rule. Whether it's with alcohol or coffee, balancing both these dehydrators out with water will do your body (and brain) a favor, all while keeping you on track for your New Year's resolution. For every glass of wine or cup of coffee you have, "water back" it and drink at least eight ounces of water.
