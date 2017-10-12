 Skip Nav
Gal Gadot's Sleek Skinny Jeans Look Designer — but They're Only $68

We already appreciate Gal Gadot's sensible fashion moves. Even on the red carpet, she'll wear $50 flats if that's what makes her comfortable. The actress's latest look is cozy but chic, which is exactly how a travel outfit should be. Gal was spotted touching down in New York in a red embellished sweatshirt, aviator sunglasses, white functional sneakers, and sleek skinny jeans.

Her dark denim appeared to have some stretch, but it still maintained its structure while she was on the plane. Turns out, the $68 jeans are from cult-favorite label Everlane, and they're still available to shop. Maybe Gal really is Wonder Woman — she just single-handedly dressed us for the airport.

Gal GadotEverlaneTravel StyleGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleJeansDenimFall FashionShopping
