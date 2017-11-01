 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid's Cat Costume Started With Fall's Must-Have Boot

When Gigi Hadid shared a snap of boyfriend Zayn Malik doing pull-ups as Spider-Man on Halloween, we thought that was pretty cute. But hours later, she uploaded a shot of her own costume: Felicia Hardy, a black cat who's one of Spider-Man's love interests. Gigi slipped into a patent leather jumpsuit finished with a furry sleeve and neckline to achieve the look, and she accessorized with the boot of the season: 3.1 Phillip Lim combats, complete with two rows of pearls.

These are functional shoes Gigi's worn on the street before, and we can bet she'll continue to keep them in rotation all season long. Read on for another glimpse at Gigi's must-have footwear, then shop her pair, along with similar, more affordable options. You might not need them for a couple's costume, but we promise they'll take you far.

3.1 Phillip Lim
Hayett Pearl-Embellished Leather Combat Boots
$750
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Boots
Altuzarra
Faux Pearl-embellished Canvas-trimmed Leather Ankle Boots - Black
$1,395
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Altuzarra Boots
Vince Camuto
Studded Velour Combat Boots
$179
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Boots
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati Pearl Combat Boots
$1,350
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Boots
Rene Caovilla
Pearlescent Embellished Combat Boot, Black
$1,595
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rene Caovilla Boots
Bullboxer
Women's Aida Combat Boot -Black
$129.99
from DSW
Buy Now See more Bullboxer Boots
And Gigi Dressed Up as Felicia Hardy, Spider-Man's Love Interest
Gigi's 3.1 Phillip Lim Combat Boots
Altuzarra Faux Pearl-Embellished Combat Boots
Vince Camuto Studded Velour Combat Boots
Nicholas Kirkwood Casati Pearl Combat Boots
Rene Caovilla Pearlescent Embellished Combat Boot
Bullboxer Aida Combat Boot
