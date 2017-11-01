Gigi Hadid's Cat Costume Started With Fall's Must-Have Boot

When Gigi Hadid shared a snap of boyfriend Zayn Malik doing pull-ups as Spider-Man on Halloween, we thought that was pretty cute. But hours later, she uploaded a shot of her own costume: Felicia Hardy, a black cat who's one of Spider-Man's love interests. Gigi slipped into a patent leather jumpsuit finished with a furry sleeve and neckline to achieve the look, and she accessorized with the boot of the season: 3.1 Phillip Lim combats, complete with two rows of pearls.

These are functional shoes Gigi's worn on the street before, and we can bet she'll continue to keep them in rotation all season long. Read on for another glimpse at Gigi's must-have footwear, then shop her pair, along with similar, more affordable options. You might not need them for a couple's costume, but we promise they'll take you far.