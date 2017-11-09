 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid's Denim Jacket Has So Many Messages, It's Impossible to Decipher Them All

The latest must-see Gigi Hadid outfit consists of leather lace-up skinnies, a cropped turtleneck, combat boots, and, oh yes, another amazing monogrammed jacket. The model was spotted in London during a trip to promote her new Maybelline collection, and she pulled off her signature flair on the street. It appeared as though Gigi tore up a denim coat, added distress and spots of bleach, then wrote messages all over it in pen (including her initials in the top corner next to the collar).

We could make out one more phrase too: "I'll always have a friend," which was etched right at the shoulder. One thing's for sure: if Gigi whips out this outerwear again, we'll definitely remember it. If you're into the idea of DIYing a similar piece that feels super personalized, get inspired ahead, and shop for a few jean jackets perfect for the project.

Zara Denim Jacket
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Off-White
Crop Denim Jacket.
$947
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Off-White Denim Jackets
Hudson
Garrison Cropped Denim Jacket
$275
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Hudson Denim Jackets
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Frayed Denim Jacket
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Jackets
RE/DONE
Crop Denim Jacket in Blue.
$440
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Denim Jackets
Nordstrom Denim Jackets
Women's Sp Black Distressed Crop Denim Jacket
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Denim Jackets
L'Agence
Cropped Denim Jacket
$290
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more L'Agence Denim Jackets
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Distressed Cropped Denim Jacket
$29.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Denim Jackets
City Chic
Plus Size Women's Raw Edge Crop Denim Jacket
$89
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Jackets
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleDenim JacketsOuterwearGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleDenimFall Fashion
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds