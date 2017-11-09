 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sexier, Modern-Day Belle in This Leg-Baring Yellow Dress

You didn't actually think Gigi Hadid would show up to the London launch party for her Maybelline makeup collection wearing just any ol' dress, now did you? Gigi's outfit of choice was quite the contrary, as she rightfully stole the spotlight — or, rather, she was the actual spotlight (because her dress was so darn shiny).

The model dressed to the nines for the evening, wearing a minidress in the most eye-catching yellow hue that's giving us all the Princess Belle vibes. A number from Ralph Lauren's Fall 2017 collection, the strapless dress is even more dazzling when you zoom in and see that it's actually covered in teeny-tiny rhinestones. Gigi styled her sexy dress with a matching duster jacket, which she wore slouched off her shoulders for most of the photo opps, and no fussy accessories (save for a whole lotta leg).

Besides the bright-as-can be color and detailing of Gigi's dress, what we're really mesmerized by is her shoe choice. While browsing through pictures of the event, we initially thought Gigi was standing on her tippy toes in front of the cameras. But then we took a closer look and saw that it was simply an optical illusion, because her glittery gold shoes had dark-colored heels that blended in with the flooring. It may be a minor detail to notice, but it's certainly a memorable one.

Ahead, catch a glimpse of Gigi's gorgeously bright outfit, and then shop similar sunny dresses for yourself.

Related
The Thigh-High Slit on Gigi Hadid's Vampy Dress Will Make Anyone Blush
Club L
Plus Scuba Crepe High Low Dress With Short Sleeve
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Club L Plus Dresses
Amanda Uprichard
Ethan Dress
$215 $151
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Amanda Uprichard Dresses
Amanda Uprichard
Deep V Slip Dress
$215 $151
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Amanda Uprichard Dresses
Antonio Berardi
Sleeveless Dress
$1,690 $1,014
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Antonio Berardi Cocktail Dresses
Miu Miu
Embellished Silk-georgette Mini Dress - Yellow
$6,845
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Cocktail Dresses
Victoria Beckham
Satin dress
$2,450 $1,470
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Victoria Beckham Cocktail Dresses
boohoo
Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress
$27 $18.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more boohoo Evening Dresses
boohoo
Georgia Velvet Asymmetric Bodycon Dress
$18
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Day Dresses
Junarose
Sleeveless Shift Dress
$72 $28.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Junarose Plus Dresses
TFNC
High Neck Bodycon Mini Dress with Gold Embellishment
$106 $42
from Asos
Buy Now See more TFNC Cocktail Dresses
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sexier, Modern-Day Belle in This Leg-Baring Yellow Dress
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sexier, Modern-Day Belle in This Leg-Baring Yellow Dress
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sexier, Modern-Day Belle in This Leg-Baring Yellow Dress
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sexier, Modern-Day Belle in This Leg-Baring Yellow Dress
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sexier, Modern-Day Belle in This Leg-Baring Yellow Dress
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sexier, Modern-Day Belle in This Leg-Baring Yellow Dress
Shop Similar Dresses to Mimic Gigi's Sunny Look
Amanda Uprichard Deep-V Slip Dress
Antonio Berardi Sleeveless Dress
Miu Miu Embellished Silk Georgette Minidress
Club L Plus High-Low Dress
Victoria Beckham Satin Dress
Boohoo Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Dress
Boohoo Georgia Velvet Asymmetric Bodycon Dress
Junarose Sleeveless Shift Dress
TFNC High-Neck Bodycon Minidress With Gold Embellishment
Start Slideshow
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsFallCelebrity StyleRalph LaurenDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Club L
Plus Scuba Crepe High Low Dress With Short Sleeve
from Asos
$38
Amanda Uprichard
Ethan Dress
from REVOLVE
$215$151
Amanda Uprichard
Deep V Slip Dress
from REVOLVE
$215$151
Antonio Berardi
Sleeveless Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,690$1,014
Miu Miu
Embellished Silk-georgette Mini Dress - Yellow
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$6,845
Victoria Beckham
Satin dress
from mytheresa
$2,450$1,470
boohoo
Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress
from Asos
$27$18.50
boohoo
Georgia Velvet Asymmetric Bodycon Dress
from boohoo
$18
Junarose
Sleeveless Shift Dress
from Asos
$72$28.50
TFNC
High Neck Bodycon Mini Dress with Gold Embellishment
from Asos
$106$42
Shop More
Victoria Beckham Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Victoria Beckham
Short-Sleeve Lace-Yoke Dress, Black
from Neiman Marcus
$2,650$663
Victoria Beckham
Women's Stretch-Cady Fitted Sheath Dress
from Barneys New York
$2,150
Victoria Beckham
Women's Cutout-Back Compact Knit Dress
from Barneys New York
$2,520
Victoria Beckham
Sleeveless dress
from mytheresa
$1,795$1,077
Victoria Beckham
Women's Knot-Detailed Tech-Jersey Dress
from Barneys New York
$2,300
Antonio Berardi Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Antonio Berardi
Ruffled Stretch-crepe Dress - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,920
Antonio Berardi
Double-Breasted Sleeveless Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,695$1,078
Antonio Berardi
Sleeveless Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,690
Antonio Berardi
Short Sleeve Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,695
Antonio Berardi
Embellished Ruffle Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$4,160
Miu Miu Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
Miu Miu
Ruffle-trimmed Embellished Wool And Silk-blend Mini Dress - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,805
Miu Miu
Ruffled Cady Mini Dress - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,205
Miu Miu
Plunging embellished silk mini dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$6,070$4,249
Miu Miu
Open-back Cady Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,825
Miu Miu
Embellished-sleeve silk and cady mini dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$4,410$3,087
boohoo Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Looks Like She Was Dipped in a Pool of Lilac Water and Emerged a Goddess
by Celia Fernandez
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance Finale Dress Was Everything Thanks to This 1 Detail
by Celia Fernandez
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Look Like They're Going to Prom in These Outfits
by Celia Fernandez
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds