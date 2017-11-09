Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sexier, Modern-Day Belle in This Leg-Baring Yellow Dress

You didn't actually think Gigi Hadid would show up to the London launch party for her Maybelline makeup collection wearing just any ol' dress, now did you? Gigi's outfit of choice was quite the contrary, as she rightfully stole the spotlight — or, rather, she was the actual spotlight (because her dress was so darn shiny).

The model dressed to the nines for the evening, wearing a minidress in the most eye-catching yellow hue that's giving us all the Princess Belle vibes. A number from Ralph Lauren's Fall 2017 collection, the strapless dress is even more dazzling when you zoom in and see that it's actually covered in teeny-tiny rhinestones. Gigi styled her sexy dress with a matching duster jacket, which she wore slouched off her shoulders for most of the photo opps, and no fussy accessories (save for a whole lotta leg).

Besides the bright-as-can be color and detailing of Gigi's dress, what we're really mesmerized by is her shoe choice. While browsing through pictures of the event, we initially thought Gigi was standing on her tippy toes in front of the cameras. But then we took a closer look and saw that it was simply an optical illusion, because her glittery gold shoes had dark-colored heels that blended in with the flooring. It may be a minor detail to notice, but it's certainly a memorable one.

Ahead, catch a glimpse of Gigi's gorgeously bright outfit, and then shop similar sunny dresses for yourself.