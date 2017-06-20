6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid's "Take Good Care of Me" Graphic T-Shirt Gigi Hadid's T-Shirt Sends a Confident Message Loud and Clear June 20, 2017 by Kelsey Garcia 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Is Gigi Hadid's graphic t-shirt trying to tell us something? It would appear so. During a recent outing, the model paired red silk trousers with a cropped denim jacket and a distressed shirt that read, "Take good care of me! I'm hard to replace." In addition to its confident slogan, the t-shirt also features a fun drawing of a girl in a polka-dot-printed ensemble. The extremely worn-in tee is also the latest in a series of seemingly vintage and nostalgia-inducing clothing items Gigi has been sporting. While Gigi has been steadily dating Zayn Malik for well over a year now, perhaps she also meant for the top to serve as a subtle nudge to her boyfriend. (Wink, wink.) Ahead, see pictures of Gigi's intriguing shirt selection and shop similar vintage-inspired graphic t-shirts. RelatedGigi Hadid Has Been Carrying This Adorable Summer Bag All Week Shop Brands Zoe Karssen · Chanel · RE/DONE · Lauren Moshi · David Lerner Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Zoe Karssen Cotton Statement T-Shirt $59 from STYLEBOP.com Buy Now See more Zoe Karssen Tees Chanel Cruise 2017 Coco Cuba T-Shirt w/ Tags $800 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Chanel Tees Zoe Karssen Lover Not a Fighter Tee $97 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Zoe Karssen Tees RE/DONE Women's Little Devil Graphic Tee $86 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more RE/DONE Tees Lauren Moshi Bess Love & Smile Tee in White $96$68 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Lauren Moshi Tees David Lerner Mickey Graphic Print Tee $64 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more David Lerner Tees Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookTopsModelsCelebrity StyleT-shirtsShopping