Gigi Hadid's T-Shirt Sends a Confident Message Loud and Clear

Is Gigi Hadid's graphic t-shirt trying to tell us something? It would appear so. During a recent outing, the model paired red silk trousers with a cropped denim jacket and a distressed shirt that read, "Take good care of me! I'm hard to replace."

In addition to its confident slogan, the t-shirt also features a fun drawing of a girl in a polka-dot-printed ensemble. The extremely worn-in tee is also the latest in a series of seemingly vintage and nostalgia-inducing clothing items Gigi has been sporting. While Gigi has been steadily dating Zayn Malik for well over a year now, perhaps she also meant for the top to serve as a subtle nudge to her boyfriend. (Wink, wink.)

Ahead, see pictures of Gigi's intriguing shirt selection and shop similar vintage-inspired graphic t-shirts.