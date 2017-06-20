 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid's T-Shirt Sends a Confident Message Loud and Clear

Gigi Hadid's "Take Good Care of Me" Graphic T-Shirt

Is Gigi Hadid's graphic t-shirt trying to tell us something? It would appear so. During a recent outing, the model paired red silk trousers with a cropped denim jacket and a distressed shirt that read, "Take good care of me! I'm hard to replace."

In addition to its confident slogan, the t-shirt also features a fun drawing of a girl in a polka-dot-printed ensemble. The extremely worn-in tee is also the latest in a series of seemingly vintage and nostalgia-inducing clothing items Gigi has been sporting. While Gigi has been steadily dating Zayn Malik for well over a year now, perhaps she also meant for the top to serve as a subtle nudge to her boyfriend. (Wink, wink.)

Ahead, see pictures of Gigi's intriguing shirt selection and shop similar vintage-inspired graphic t-shirts.

Shop Brands
Zoe Karssen · Chanel · RE/DONE · Lauren Moshi · David Lerner
Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau
Zoe Karssen
Cotton Statement T-Shirt
$59
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Zoe Karssen Tees
Chanel
Cruise 2017 Coco Cuba T-Shirt w/ Tags
$800
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Chanel Tees
Zoe Karssen
Lover Not a Fighter Tee
$97
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Zoe Karssen Tees
RE/DONE
Women's Little Devil Graphic Tee
$86
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Tees
Lauren Moshi
Bess Love & Smile Tee in White
$96$68
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lauren Moshi Tees
David Lerner
Mickey Graphic Print Tee
$64
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more David Lerner Tees
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookTopsModelsCelebrity StyleT-shirtsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
