Gigi Hadid's Outfits Then Are Simply Not the Same as Her Outfits Now

While Gigi Hadid's modeling career began in 2013 when she was signed to IMG Models, she didn't really make waves until 2014. Her runway debut was at Desigual (you can backtrack some of her sexiest catwalk moments to date), and her street style back then was decidedly different. These days, 22-year-old Gigi works with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, and her outfits feature It pieces by some of the freshest designers.

She experiments with hard-to-master trends, and her red carpet looks are, to put it simply, very hot. When Gigi first started out, she was defining her taste one event at a time, and you can check out a handful of those early fashion moments ahead. Read on for a glimpse at what Gigi was wearing just a few years back, and we promise you'll appreciate how far she's come — most importantly in her career.