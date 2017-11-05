 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid's Outfits Then Are Simply Not the Same as Her Outfits Now

While Gigi Hadid's modeling career began in 2013 when she was signed to IMG Models, she didn't really make waves until 2014. Her runway debut was at Desigual (you can backtrack some of her sexiest catwalk moments to date), and her street style back then was decidedly different. These days, 22-year-old Gigi works with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, and her outfits feature It pieces by some of the freshest designers.

She experiments with hard-to-master trends, and her red carpet looks are, to put it simply, very hot. When Gigi first started out, she was defining her taste one event at a time, and you can check out a handful of those early fashion moments ahead. Read on for a glimpse at what Gigi was wearing just a few years back, and we promise you'll appreciate how far she's come — most importantly in her career.

Gigi wore this gilded Emilio Pucci dress with a jaw-dropping neckline to the CR Fashion Book Issue No. 5 launch party in 2015.
She wore this slitted, slinky orange number to a dinner in New York in 2014.
Gigi's street style was decidedly more simple in 2014. She stuck to neutral basics, like a shirt dress and booties.
Gigi's Emilio Pucci mini was embellished with color on the 2015 Pirelli Calendar red carpet.
She attended the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a gray lace dress with a strappy bodice.
Gigi tended toward a teacup silhouette. She debuted this bustier-inspired version at The Fault in Our Stars premiere in 2014.
Gigi wore a similar dress with pockets while out in New York in 2014.
She worked with brands like Guess and attended red carpet events in miniskirts and crop tops. Gigi wore this mesh and leather combination at a party in 2014.
Gigi bared her lacy bra underneath this colorblock Prabal Gurung suit at the American Music Awards in 2014.
She wore an oversize tunic sweater and knee-high boots for an event in 2014.
Gigi contrasted patterns with her sister Bella at a Sportmax and Teen Vogue party in 2014.
Gigi wore a modest polka-dot gown for an event in New York in 2014.
Gigi's separates were a meeting of many textures on the red carpet in 2014.
The star attended Celebrity Fight Night XIX in Arizona in 2013 wearing a belted white embroidered mini and heels.
Even then, Gigi coordinated looks with her mom. They wore fitted tops and leather skinnies at The Company You Keep New York premiere in 2013.
Gigi and Yolanda both opted for denim, black turtlenecks, and sunglasses while out in New York in 2014.
They chose acid-wash denim and leather shoes for another appearance in 2014.
Gigi styled her playful denim separates with high-top sneakers at a Guess-hosted pool party in Palm Springs in 2013.
She attended the "Surfer's Paradise" album release party in this silk jumpsuit and neutral accessories in 2013.
Gigi wore plenty of bod-conscious dresses, like this electric bandage number in 2014.
Back in 2014, Gigi's gowns were a lot more modest. This floor-length design was updated with ruffles.
Gigi's simple street style started with jeans and a tank, but she updated the look with colorful accessories, like this pink bag and sparkly platform sneakers.
Gigi let a sweater hang off her shoulders while wearing a striped dress and Converse in New York in 2014.
She paired floral pants with a mesh tee, already letting the sporty influence take over in 2014.
Gigi's white lace separates looked even more feminine with the addition of neutral pumps at a DuJour Magazine party in 2014.
Gigi styled simple leather leggings with a slouchy tee and ankle-strap sandals in New York in 2014.
She wore this modest black dress to the 2014 amfAR Gala in Cannes.
Gigi's gold knee-length dress was embellished with plenty of beads at the Fashion Media Awards in New York in 2014.
She wore a buzzy graphic printed fit-and-flare at the Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week in 2014.
Gigi clearly emitted confidence in distressed jeans and booties.
She stuck with the pieces that worked — Gigi kept this white jumpsuit in rotation in 2014, whether she was on the red carpet or the street.
