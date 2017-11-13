 Skip Nav
Start Your Engines! H&M's Black Friday Deals Are Already Here

Between Thanksgiving grocery lists, we're also carving out time (see what we did there?) to take advantage of November's amazing sales, aka Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thankfully, these are the kind you don't even have to leave the couch for — including H&M's deep discounts across categories, which hit in stores and online Nov. 14. You'll receive 70 percent off select items, then 30 percent off sitewide, beginning on Cyber Monday through Nov. 28. That's the kind of deal we don't mess around with.

Take a look ahead to preview the markdowns to come and start planning your shopping list now.

Glittery Peplum Sweater
$17.99
Chiffon Dress
$34.99
Knit Turtleneck Sweater
$34.99
Knit Turtleneck Sweater
$34.99
Dress with Flounce
$29.99
Off-the-shoulder Top
$12.99
Knit Turtleneck Sweater
$34.99
H&M Dress With Flounce ($15, originally $30)
H&M Chiffon Dress ($10, originally $35)
H&M Off-the-Shoulder Top ($5, originally $13)
H&M Glittery Peplum Sweater ($7, originally $18)
H&M Knit Turtleneck Sweater ($15, originally $35)
H&M Knit Turtleneck Sweater ($15, originally $35)
H&M Turtleneck Sweater ($15, originally $35)
H&M Long Sleeve Top ($5, originally $18)
H&M Bomber Jacket ($13, originally $35)
H&M Floral Print Dress ($15, originally $30)
H&M Button-Down ($10, originally $25)
H&M Blouse ($25, originally $10)
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds