We Are Living For These Incredibly Cute Holiday Sweaters

Cold-weather season is the time to indulge in festive attire, and one of the easiest ways to do that is by stocking up on cheery holiday sweaters. Not only will they keep you warm regardless of where you live, but depending on how embellished they are, they can really put you in a good mood. So if you're ready to add a few new pieces to your wardrobe, we found 27 holiday sweaters that you'll seriously love.

Topshop
Women's Frill Neck Sweater
$75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Sweaters
MANGO
Striped contrast sweater
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Sweaters
Pinksee Turtleneck Sweater
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
NA-KD Sweaters
Megan Velvet Sweater
$142.73
from NA-KD
Buy Now See more NA-KD Sweaters
Etoile Isabel Marant
Elsey Fair Isle Sweater, Emerald
$445
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Sweaters
Shein
Sequin And Pompom Embellished Eyelet Mixed Knit Jumper
$52 $26
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Sweaters
Velvet
Ingrid Sweater
$298
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Velvet Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
Forever 21
Velvet and Sequin Sweater
$45
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweaters
Asos
Holidays Co ord Sweater in Fairisle
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sweaters
J.Crew
Cashmere tie-sleeve sweater
$198
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Cashmere Sweaters
Gucci
Merino wool knitted top
$690
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Sweaters
Tibi
Cropped Pom Pom Sweatshirt
$295
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Cropped Pants
Balenciaga
Oversized Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sweater - Red
$1,150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Turtlenecks
LOFT
Lou & Grey Washed Boucle Poncho Sweater
$79.50
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Sweaters
boohoo
Sarah Sequin Star Jumper
$36
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
Azalea
Off Shoulder Ruffle Sweater
$62
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Sweaters
Blanc Noir
Crew Neck Chenille Sweater
$70 $32.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Blanc Noir Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
Talbots
Fringed Snowflake Fair Isle Sweater
$99
from Talbots
Buy Now See more Talbots Petite Sweaters
H&M
Knit Turtleneck Sweater
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Turtlenecks
Nasty Gal
nastygal Big Break Glitter Sweater
$60
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Sweaters
Free People
Swim Too Deep Roll Neck Sweater
$129
from Asos
Buy Now See more Free People Sweaters
Wildfox Couture
Bunny Fair Isle Sweater
$180
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture Sweaters
MANGO
Flared sleeves sweater
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Sweaters
Lovers + Friends
x REVOLVE Union Sweater
$158
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Sweaters
And Other Stories Sweaters
Glitter Frill Sweater
$95
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Sweaters
Anthropologie
Paloma Turtleneck Sweater
$128
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Turtlenecks
Urban Outfitters Sweaters
Urban Renewal Recycled Cropped Fair Isle Sweater
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sweaters
As POPSUGAR editors we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
