We Are Living For These Incredibly Cute Holiday Sweaters

Cold-weather season is the time to indulge in festive attire, and one of the easiest ways to do that is by stocking up on cheery holiday sweaters. Not only will they keep you warm regardless of where you live, but depending on how embellished they are, they can really put you in a good mood. So if you're ready to add a few new pieces to your wardrobe, we found 27 holiday sweaters that you'll seriously love.