 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Mysterious Hope Hicks Pulled a Fashion-Forward Power Move With This Sharp Tuxedo

Donald Trump's famously private communications director recently stepped into the spotlight with a bold styling choice. At a state dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Nov. 6, Hope Hicks dressed for the formal occasion with a sharp tuxedo and an oversize, floppy bow tie.

The 29-year-old's androgynous ensemble contrasted with Melania Trump's red gown that evening, however, the first lady has sported similar suits in the past. Hope's appearance generated quite a bit of buzz online, with many surprised by her fashion-forward choice.

Despite her current political role, Hope isn't entirely removed from the fashion industry. As a teenager, Hope modeled for Ralph Lauren and even appeared on the cover of the Gossip Girl spinoff book The It Girl. She also worked closely with Ivanka Trump and helped her develop her eponymous brand.

Get a closer look at Hope's tux ahead, see some of the reactions it caused, and shop similar styles.

Related
Melania Trump Saved Her Most Sophisticated Looks For Her Asia Trip
The Mysterious Hope Hicks Pulled a Fashion-Forward Power Move With This Sharp Tuxedo
Anthropologie Tuxedo Blazer
Talbots Tuxedo Slim Ankle Pant
CeCe Bow Tie Blouse
Elvi Tuxedo Blazer
Calvin Klein Satin Trim Tuxedo Pant
H&M Tuxedo Jacket
Lewit Tuxedo Detail Wool Suit Jacket
Chelsea28 Bow Tie Sheer Blouse
Dolce & Gabbana Stretch Turlington Tuxedo Jacket
River Island Tuxedo Jumpsuit
Theory Wool Blend Tuxedo Jacket
Forever 21 Satin Self-Tie Bow Scarf
Start Slideshow
Hope HicksTuxedo PantsMelania TrumpTiesTwitterGet The LookSuitsFallMenswearCelebrity Style
Shop Story
Read Story
Anthropologie
Tuxedo Blazer
from Anthropologie
$148
Talbots
Tuxedo Slim Ankle Pant
from Talbots
$119
CeCe
Women's Bow Tie Blouse
from Nordstrom
$79
Asos
Elvi Plus Tuxedo Blazer
from Asos
$56
Calvin Klein
Plus Satin Trim Tuxedo Pant
from Dillard's
$99
H&M
Tuxedo Jacket
from H&M
$54.99
Nordstrom
Women's Lewit Tuxedo Detail Wool Suit Jacket
from Nordstrom
$449
Chelsea28
Women's Bow Tie Sheer Blouse
from Nordstrom
$99
Dolce & Gabbana
Stretch Turlington Tuxedo Jacket
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,895
River Island
Womens Plus black tuxedo jumpsuit
from River Island
$110
Theory
Women's Wool Blend Tuxedo Jacket
from Nordstrom
$585
Forever 21
Satin Self-Tie Bow Scarf
from Forever 21
$5.90$3.99
Shop More
Dolce & Gabbana Blazers SHOP MORE
Dolce & Gabbana
Blazers
from yoox.com
$1,109$388
Dolce & Gabbana
Blazers
from yoox.com
$739$214
Dolce & Gabbana
Blazers
from yoox.com
$3,300$2,310
Dolce & Gabbana
Notch-Lapel Four-Button Blazer w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$395
Dolce & Gabbana
Deconstructed Two-Button Blazer
from TheRealReal
$195
Nordstrom Jackets SHOP MORE
Mavi Jeans
Women's 'Samantha' Denim Jacket
from Nordstrom
$98
Nordstrom
Women's Caslon Stella Knit Jacket
from Nordstrom
$69$41.40
Anne Klein
Women's One-Button Suit Jacket
from Nordstrom
$119
Topshop
Women's Moto Ripped Oversize Denim Jacket
from Nordstrom
$95
KUT from the Kloth
Women's 'Helena' Denim Jacket
from Nordstrom
$74.50
Forever 21 Scarves & Wraps SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Fringed Oblong Scarf
from Forever 21
$12.90
Forever 21
Tonal Woven Scarf
from Forever 21
$12.90
Forever 21
Fringe Oblong Scarf
from Forever 21
$17.90
Forever 21
Frayed Trim Oblong Scarf
from Forever 21
$6
Forever 21
Faux Fur Infinity Scarf
from Forever 21
$16.90
Forever 21 Scarves & Wraps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Obsessed! 40 Cute and Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Forever 21 — All Under $20
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
61 Cheap (but Amazing!) Stocking Stuffers For Women
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
51 Affordable Gifts That Your Best Friend Will Absolutely Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
TrèsSugar's Ultimate 2012 Gift Guide
by Tara Block
Nordstrom Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kristinbassett
suzigstyles
alyssaarraya
alexis.belbel
Forever 21 Scarves & Wraps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
chicdisheveled
laurapjanis
everyonceinastyle
ctbloggerbabes
Chelsea28 Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
livelycraze
fashionablyjess
amixofmin
dania.badawi
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds