The Mysterious Hope Hicks Pulled a Fashion-Forward Power Move With This Sharp Tuxedo

Donald Trump's famously private communications director recently stepped into the spotlight with a bold styling choice. At a state dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Nov. 6, Hope Hicks dressed for the formal occasion with a sharp tuxedo and an oversize, floppy bow tie.

The 29-year-old's androgynous ensemble contrasted with Melania Trump's red gown that evening, however, the first lady has sported similar suits in the past. Hope's appearance generated quite a bit of buzz online, with many surprised by her fashion-forward choice.

Despite her current political role, Hope isn't entirely removed from the fashion industry. As a teenager, Hope modeled for Ralph Lauren and even appeared on the cover of the Gossip Girl spinoff book The It Girl. She also worked closely with Ivanka Trump and helped her develop her eponymous brand.

