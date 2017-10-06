Melania Trump Trades in Her Dresses For a Good Old-Fashioned Suit

After critiques on her clothing choice for a visit to Las Vegas, Melania Trump traded in her dress for a plain black suit. She wore a double-breasted blazer, white button-down, and dark slacks to a dinner with military officials at the White House. The menswear-inspired look was different than what we're used to seeing on Melania — she's often in more feminine pieces. And when she stood next to President Donald Trump, the two almost had a twinning moment.

It seems Melania is slowly taking a page from power women such as Amal Clooney and Hillary Clinton when it comes to rocking pantsuits. Melania's no stranger to causing controversy with her outfits, but her tailored dinner look drew no complaints . . . as of yet. Read on to see her full outfit below.