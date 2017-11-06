 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Saved Her Most Sophisticated Looks For Her Asia Trip

First Lady Melania Trump accompanied the president on his travels to Asia. For the 11-day trip, Melania packed an array of classic pieces that held true to her love of structured silhouettes as well as a variety of colorful, statement-making coats.

Melania boarded Air Force One for the international trip in an indigo Emilio Pucci coat and matching Christian Louboutin pumps. Since then, her looks have included a flower-embellishment Fendi coat, a white belted wrap dress with snakeskin Manolo Blahnik heels, and more. Keep reading to have a look at Melania's travel style.

