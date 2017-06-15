3 Easy Ways to Master That Tricky Summer Office Dress Code

As the designer behind the chic and practical capsule wardrobe, the Easy 8 collection, Misha Nonoo is a master at styling a look for every occasion. So, when it comes to striking the right balance with your work outfits this Summer, Misha has some brilliant ideas and three easy styling hacks you can put to good use.

While you'd rather be online shopping for bikinis and planning weekend getaways, you're at work facing an ongoing battle with the office air-conditioning which doesn't coordinate well with that rising temperature outside. That's right, summertime is upon us and, let's be honest, dressing for the office is no easy feat with the added Summer heat. But don't sweat it! Stay cool for your most successful Summer yet with these three simple Summer styling tips.