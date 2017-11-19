Fashion's 10 Top-Earning Models

These days, models have the potential to become celebrities with the type of reach that rivals that of Hollywood stars. Though posing in magazine editorials and walking the runways isn't particularly lucrative, profitable beauty, fashion, and lifestyle ad campaigns are actually where models earn the majority of their income. Add to that the licensing deals for products and their own fashion and beauty brands, and it's easy to see how models can end up becoming seriously high earners.

Here, we've rounded up the top model salaries at the moment, including both established supermodels and social media sensations. Notably absent from the list are up-and-comers like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber, but we're pretty sure we can count on them to jump up in the ranks in years to come. Ahead, find out who's currently occupying the top 10 spots — plus how they got there.