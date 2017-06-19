6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Street Style How to Wear Athleisure in 2017 Yes, Athleisure's Still in — but It Doesn't Look Like It Used To June 19, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. In the beginning, when the buzz word "athleisure" was added to the dictionary in 2016, the look was very much about staying chic and comfortable. Monochrome separates, detailed leggings, and sports bras made for simple outfits that, most of the time, were meant to blend in. In stylized athleisure, you could hop from the gym to brunch without sticking out in either location — and you might even receive a compliment on your leather baseball cap along the way. Make no mistake, athleisure is still in. In 2017, it's just gotten a bolder update. With influence from a typical boxing uniform (think striped satin shorts and matching jackets), plus high-fashion brand collaborations with labels like Reebok and Umbro, the athleisure look has come to center around keepsake style items that turn heads on the street. Some of our favorite influencers like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and Sofia Richie have shared standout examples of ways to rock comfortable items in a very "look-at-me" sort of way. Oftentimes, it's all about accessorizing with a handful of jewels or a pair of boots. See how it's done ahead, then shop the newest form of athleisure. RelatedHow Gigi and Bella Expertly Embraced Athleisure With 17 On-Point Outfits Shop Brands Topshop · Asos · adidas · Anthropologie · Fear Of God · Jeffrey Campbell · Gucci · La Hearts · Tory Sport · Federica Moretti · Vetements · Forever 21 · Moschino · Versus · Off-White · Fendi Image Source: Backgrid A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT Hailey Baldwin pulled off the look by jazzing up her Fear of God zipper-front jacket with hoop earrings. A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on May 11, 2017 at 9:37am PDT Danielle Bernstein chose one cool statement anorak and let the voluminous silhouette take center stage. A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:20am PDT Sofia Richie drew attention to her red trousers and sporty anorak with a bikini top and Louis Vuitton waist bag. A post shared by Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on May 18, 2017 at 6:31am PDT Hannah Bronfman drew appeal with an unbeatable color combination that popped. A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:57am PST Bella Hadid balanced her leisurely Off-White separates with plaid thigh-high boots. A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on May 3, 2017 at 10:13am PDT Chiara Ferragni put a sultry spin on a Gucci satin coordinate set by unbuttoning her top. A post shared by Shea Marie (@peaceloveshea) on Feb 7, 2017 at 4:56pm PST Shea Marie let her highly detailed Vetements look blow in the wind, the strands of her sweatshirt unmissable. Zara Hooded Slogan Sweatshirt The Zara Hooded Slogan Sweatshirt ($23) will help you pull off boxing vibes. Zara Hooded Slogan Sweatshirt $23 from zara.com Buy Now LNDR Track Performance Shorts Complete these LNDR Track Performance Shorts ($88) with a roomy sweatshirt and hoops. MATCHESFASHION.COM Activewear Shorts LNDR Track performance shorts $88 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Activewear Shorts Topshop Women's Heartbreak Baseball Cap — Blue Cap off your sweat set with the Topshop Women's Heartbreak Baseball Cap — Blue ($20). Topshop Women's Heartbreak Baseball Cap - Blue $20 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Hats Asos Cropped Festival Metallic Anorak All eyes will be on you in the Asos Cropped Festival Metallic Anorak ($72). Asos Cropped Festival Metallic Anorak $72 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Casual Jackets Adidas Three Stripe Skirt and Sweatshirt Who can look away from a stretch suit like this one? Complete the Adidas Three Stripe Skirt ($40) with the matching Adidas Three Stripe Sweatshirt ($60). adidas Three Stripe Skirt $40$24 from Asos Buy Now See more adidas Sport Skirts adidas Three Stripe Sweatshirt $60 from Asos Buy Now See more adidas Sport Tops Anthropologie Floral Quarter-Zip Pullover Invest in a rose-covered anorak like the Anthropologie Floral Quarter-Zip Pullover ($185). Anthropologie Floral Quarter-Zip Pullover $185 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Sport Tops Fear of God Satin "Manuel" Baseball Coaches Jacket Pull a Hailey in the ultimate memento piece: the Fear of God Satin "Manuel" Baseball Coaches Jacket ($1,495). Fear Of God SATIN "MANUEL" BASEBALL COACHES JACKET $1,495 from The Webster Buy Now See more Fear Of God Jackets Jeffrey Campbell Women's Jova-Bow Slide Sandal Top off your ensemble with the Jeffrey Campbell Women's Jova-Bow Slide Sandal ($70). Jeffrey Campbell Women's Jova-Bow Slide Sandal $69.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Sandals Asos Contrast Stripe Romper With Cutout Elbows Make a statement in stripes with the Asos Contrast Stripe Romper With Cutout Elbows ($49). Asos Contrast Stripe Romper with Cut Out Elbows $49$35 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Shorts Gucci Printed Duchesse-Silk Bomber Jacket — Pink You'll look like a track star hero in the Gucci Printed Duchesse-Silk Bomber Jacket — Pink ($3,200). Gucci Printed Duchesse-silk Bomber Jacket - Pink $3,200 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Gucci Jackets La Hearts Satin Track Shorts Finish off any statement hoodie with the La Hearts Satin Track Shorts ($25). La Hearts Satin Track Shorts $24.95 from PacSun Buy Now See more La Hearts Activewear Shorts COS Sweatshirt and Trousers There's no denying the cool factor of the COS Cropped Sweatshirt ($49) and matching Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers ($89). Cropped Sweatshirt $49 from cosstores.com Buy Now Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers $89 from cosstores.com Buy Now Tory Sport Prism Striped Performance Jacket and Skirt Even in a miniskirt, you'll look tough when you're wearing the Tory Sport Prism Striped Performance Jacket ($175) and Prism Stripe Skirt ($145). Tory Sport Prism Striped Performance Jacket $175 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Tory Sport Jackets Prism Stripe Skirt $145 from torysport.com Buy Now Zara's Man Collection Color Block Jacket Zara's Man Collection Color Block Jacket ($80) comes in the coolest colors. Zara's Man Collection Color Block Jacket $80 from zara.com Buy Now Misbhv Boxing Shorts It doesn't get more real than these Misbhv boxing shorts ($346). Farfetch Shorts Misbhv boxing shorts $345.96$224.87 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Shorts Federica Moretti Tom Frayed Canvas Baseball Cap, Pink The floral appliqué on the Federica Moretti Tom Frayed Canvas Baseball Cap, Pink ($260) can't be missed. Federica Moretti Tom Frayed Canvas Baseball Cap, Pink $260 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Federica Moretti Hats Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Women's Skate Sneakers The kelly green suede on the Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Women's Skate Sneakers ($180) brings these extra appeal. Barneys New York Sneakers adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Women's Skate Sneakers $180 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York Sneakers Vetements Reebok Oversized Hooded Shell Jacket - Black Go for a striking colorblock look in the Vetements Reebok Oversized Hooded Shell Jacket — Black ($1,000). Vetements Reebok Oversized Hooded Shell Jacket - Black $1,000 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Vetements Jackets Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Lost Youth Baseball Jersey Be bold and rock the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Lost Youth Baseball Jersey ($20) unbuttoned with nothing but a sports bra underneath. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Lost Youth Baseball Jersey $19.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tops Moschino Floral Leather Baseball Cap, Multicolor The Moschino Floral Leather Baseball Cap, White/Multicolor ($550) is just a little bit Seussical. Moschino Floral Leather Baseball Cap, White/Multicolor $550$385 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Moschino Hats Versus Drawstring Parka You'll be one level below blinding but ridiculously sleek in the Versus Drawstring Parka ($700). Versus drawstring parka $699.74$524.81 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Versus Outerwear Off-White Women's Colorblocked Cotton French Terry Jumpsuit Lounge all day in the Off-White Women's Colorblocked Cotton French Terry Jumpsuit ($740). Off-White Women's Colorblocked Cotton French Terry Jumpsuit $740$369 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Off-White Pants Fendi 20mm Logo Velvet Slide Sandals In just a few years, these logo Fendi 20mm Logo Velvet Slide Sandals ($700) will become iconic. Fendi 20mm Logo Velvet Slide Sandals $700 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Fendi Sandals Off-White Striped Printed Cotton-Terry Hooded Top — Red Never underestimate striped terry cloth when it comes to the Off-White Striped Printed Cotton-Terry Hooded Top — Red ($815). Off-White Striped Printed Cotton-terry Hooded Top - Red $815$408 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Off-White Longsleeve Tops Best Of 2017AthleisureFashion InstagramsStyle TipsStyle How ToBest OfGet The LookStreet StyleTrendsShopping