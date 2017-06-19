 Skip Nav
Yes, Athleisure's Still in — but It Doesn't Look Like It Used To

How to Wear Athleisure in 2017

Yes, Athleisure's Still in — but It Doesn't Look Like It Used To

In the beginning, when the buzz word "athleisure" was added to the dictionary in 2016, the look was very much about staying chic and comfortable. Monochrome separates, detailed leggings, and sports bras made for simple outfits that, most of the time, were meant to blend in. In stylized athleisure, you could hop from the gym to brunch without sticking out in either location — and you might even receive a compliment on your leather baseball cap along the way.

Make no mistake, athleisure is still in. In 2017, it's just gotten a bolder update. With influence from a typical boxing uniform (think striped satin shorts and matching jackets), plus high-fashion brand collaborations with labels like Reebok and Umbro, the athleisure look has come to center around keepsake style items that turn heads on the street.

Some of our favorite influencers like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and Sofia Richie have shared standout examples of ways to rock comfortable items in a very "look-at-me" sort of way. Oftentimes, it's all about accessorizing with a handful of jewels or a pair of boots. See how it's done ahead, then shop the newest form of athleisure.

Image Source: Backgrid

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Hailey Baldwin pulled off the look by jazzing up her Fear of God zipper-front jacket with hoop earrings.

A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on

Danielle Bernstein chose one cool statement anorak and let the voluminous silhouette take center stage.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Sofia Richie drew attention to her red trousers and sporty anorak with a bikini top and Louis Vuitton waist bag.

A post shared by Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on

Hannah Bronfman drew appeal with an unbeatable color combination that popped.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Bella Hadid balanced her leisurely Off-White separates with plaid thigh-high boots.

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

Chiara Ferragni put a sultry spin on a Gucci satin coordinate set by unbuttoning her top.

A post shared by Shea Marie (@peaceloveshea) on

Shea Marie let her highly detailed Vetements look blow in the wind, the strands of her sweatshirt unmissable.

Zara Hooded Slogan Sweatshirt
Zara Hooded Slogan Sweatshirt

The Zara Hooded Slogan Sweatshirt ($23) will help you pull off boxing vibes.

Zara Hooded Slogan Sweatshirt
$23
from zara.com
Buy Now
LNDR Track Performance Shorts
LNDR Track Performance Shorts

Complete these LNDR Track Performance Shorts ($88) with a roomy sweatshirt and hoops.

MATCHESFASHION.COM Activewear Shorts
LNDR Track performance shorts
$88
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Activewear Shorts
Topshop Women's Heartbreak Baseball Cap — Blue
Topshop Women's Heartbreak Baseball Cap — Blue

Cap off your sweat set with the Topshop Women's Heartbreak Baseball Cap — Blue ($20).

Topshop
Women's Heartbreak Baseball Cap - Blue
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Hats
Asos Cropped Festival Metallic Anorak
Asos Cropped Festival Metallic Anorak

All eyes will be on you in the Asos Cropped Festival Metallic Anorak ($72).

Asos
Cropped Festival Metallic Anorak
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Casual Jackets
Adidas Three Stripe Skirt and Sweatshirt
Adidas Three Stripe Skirt and Sweatshirt

Who can look away from a stretch suit like this one? Complete the Adidas Three Stripe Skirt ($40) with the matching Adidas Three Stripe Sweatshirt ($60).

adidas
Three Stripe Skirt
$40$24
from Asos
Buy Now See more adidas Sport Skirts
adidas
Three Stripe Sweatshirt
$60
from Asos
Buy Now See more adidas Sport Tops
Anthropologie Floral Quarter-Zip Pullover
Anthropologie Floral Quarter-Zip Pullover

Invest in a rose-covered anorak like the Anthropologie Floral Quarter-Zip Pullover ($185).

Anthropologie
Floral Quarter-Zip Pullover
$185
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Sport Tops
Fear of God Satin "Manuel" Baseball Coaches Jacket
Fear of God Satin "Manuel" Baseball Coaches Jacket

Pull a Hailey in the ultimate memento piece: the Fear of God Satin "Manuel" Baseball Coaches Jacket ($1,495).

Fear Of God
SATIN "MANUEL" BASEBALL COACHES JACKET
$1,495
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Fear Of God Jackets
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Jova-Bow Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Jova-Bow Slide Sandal

Top off your ensemble with the Jeffrey Campbell Women's Jova-Bow Slide Sandal ($70).

Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Jova-Bow Slide Sandal
$69.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Sandals
Asos Contrast Stripe Romper With Cutout Elbows
Asos Contrast Stripe Romper With Cutout Elbows

Make a statement in stripes with the Asos Contrast Stripe Romper With Cutout Elbows ($49).

Asos
Contrast Stripe Romper with Cut Out Elbows
$49$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shorts
Gucci Printed Duchesse-Silk Bomber Jacket — Pink
Gucci Printed Duchesse-Silk Bomber Jacket — Pink

You'll look like a track star hero in the Gucci Printed Duchesse-Silk Bomber Jacket — Pink ($3,200).

Gucci
Printed Duchesse-silk Bomber Jacket - Pink
$3,200
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Jackets
La Hearts Satin Track Shorts
La Hearts Satin Track Shorts

Finish off any statement hoodie with the La Hearts Satin Track Shorts ($25).

La Hearts
Satin Track Shorts
$24.95
from PacSun
Buy Now See more La Hearts Activewear Shorts
COS Sweatshirt and Trousers
COS Sweatshirt and Trousers

There's no denying the cool factor of the COS Cropped Sweatshirt ($49) and matching Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers ($89).

Cropped Sweatshirt
$49
from cosstores.com
Buy Now
Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers
$89
from cosstores.com
Buy Now
Tory Sport Prism Striped Performance Jacket and Skirt
Tory Sport Prism Striped Performance Jacket and Skirt

Even in a miniskirt, you'll look tough when you're wearing the Tory Sport Prism Striped Performance Jacket ($175) and Prism Stripe Skirt ($145).

Tory Sport
Prism Striped Performance Jacket
$175
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Tory Sport Jackets
Prism Stripe Skirt
$145
from torysport.com
Buy Now
Zara's Man Collection Color Block Jacket
Zara's Man Collection Color Block Jacket

Zara's Man Collection Color Block Jacket ($80) comes in the coolest colors.

Zara's Man Collection Color Block Jacket
$80
from zara.com
Buy Now
Misbhv Boxing Shorts
Misbhv Boxing Shorts

It doesn't get more real than these Misbhv boxing shorts ($346).

Farfetch Shorts
Misbhv boxing shorts
$345.96$224.87
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Shorts
Federica Moretti Tom Frayed Canvas Baseball Cap, Pink
Federica Moretti Tom Frayed Canvas Baseball Cap, Pink

The floral appliqué on the Federica Moretti Tom Frayed Canvas Baseball Cap, Pink ($260) can't be missed.

Federica Moretti
Tom Frayed Canvas Baseball Cap, Pink
$260
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Federica Moretti Hats
Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Women's Skate Sneakers
Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Women's Skate Sneakers

The kelly green suede on the Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Women's Skate Sneakers ($180) brings these extra appeal.

Barneys New York Sneakers
adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Women's Skate Sneakers
$180
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Sneakers
Vetements Reebok Oversized Hooded Shell Jacket - Black
Vetements Reebok Oversized Hooded Shell Jacket - Black

Go for a striking colorblock look in the Vetements Reebok Oversized Hooded Shell Jacket — Black ($1,000).

Vetements
Reebok Oversized Hooded Shell Jacket - Black
$1,000
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Vetements Jackets
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Lost Youth Baseball Jersey
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Lost Youth Baseball Jersey

Be bold and rock the Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Lost Youth Baseball Jersey ($20) unbuttoned with nothing but a sports bra underneath.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Lost Youth Baseball Jersey
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Tops
Moschino Floral Leather Baseball Cap, Multicolor
Moschino Floral Leather Baseball Cap, Multicolor

The Moschino Floral Leather Baseball Cap, White/Multicolor ($550) is just a little bit Seussical.

Moschino
Floral Leather Baseball Cap, White/Multicolor
$550$385
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Moschino Hats
Versus Drawstring Parka
Versus Drawstring Parka

You'll be one level below blinding but ridiculously sleek in the Versus Drawstring Parka ($700).

Versus
drawstring parka
$699.74$524.81
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Versus Outerwear
Off-White Women's Colorblocked Cotton French Terry Jumpsuit
Off-White Women's Colorblocked Cotton French Terry Jumpsuit

Lounge all day in the Off-White Women's Colorblocked Cotton French Terry Jumpsuit ($740).

Off-White
Women's Colorblocked Cotton French Terry Jumpsuit
$740$369
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Off-White Pants
Fendi 20mm Logo Velvet Slide Sandals
Fendi 20mm Logo Velvet Slide Sandals

In just a few years, these logo Fendi 20mm Logo Velvet Slide Sandals ($700) will become iconic.

Fendi
20mm Logo Velvet Slide Sandals
$700
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Fendi Sandals
Off-White Striped Printed Cotton-Terry Hooded Top — Red
Off-White Striped Printed Cotton-Terry Hooded Top — Red

Never underestimate striped terry cloth when it comes to the Off-White Striped Printed Cotton-Terry Hooded Top — Red ($815).

Off-White
Striped Printed Cotton-terry Hooded Top - Red
$815$408
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Off-White Longsleeve Tops
