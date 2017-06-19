Yes, Athleisure's Still in — but It Doesn't Look Like It Used To

In the beginning, when the buzz word "athleisure" was added to the dictionary in 2016, the look was very much about staying chic and comfortable. Monochrome separates, detailed leggings, and sports bras made for simple outfits that, most of the time, were meant to blend in. In stylized athleisure, you could hop from the gym to brunch without sticking out in either location — and you might even receive a compliment on your leather baseball cap along the way.

Make no mistake, athleisure is still in. In 2017, it's just gotten a bolder update. With influence from a typical boxing uniform (think striped satin shorts and matching jackets), plus high-fashion brand collaborations with labels like Reebok and Umbro, the athleisure look has come to center around keepsake style items that turn heads on the street.

Some of our favorite influencers like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and Sofia Richie have shared standout examples of ways to rock comfortable items in a very "look-at-me" sort of way. Oftentimes, it's all about accessorizing with a handful of jewels or a pair of boots. See how it's done ahead, then shop the newest form of athleisure.