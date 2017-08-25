 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
10 Pieces of Clothing to Ditch Now
Don't Put Your Dresses Away Just Yet — Here Are 15 Ways to Wear Them This Fall

When Fall comes around, we often like to think that we'll find lots of ways to continue wearing our favorite dresses. However, the reality is somewhat different, and cozy jumpers and cardigans find themselves right back on top of our shopping lists as soon as the temperatures start to drop.

Although cold-weather essentials can look pretty stylish, we have to admit that it's just a bit difficult to go from bare legs to skinny jeans, and we're not ready to do that just yet. So, before you stock up on stylish coats and find your perfect ankle boots, here are 15 ways to wear your favorite dresses this Fall.

