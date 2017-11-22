 Skip Nav
J.Crew's Head Stylist Names the Holiday Shoe of the Season — and It's Not a Heel
J.Crew's Head Stylist Names the Holiday Shoe of the Season — and It's Not a Heel

J.Crew's head stylist, Gayle Spannaus, always has some solid tips up her tartan sleeves for Winter dressing, so you're crazy if you think we didn't request some trusty advice for the holiday season and party dressing. Gayle elaborated on some of her favorite nontraditional ways to get all dazzled up in 2017, all of which the retailer is clearly backing on its site. Ahead, you can shop the standout prints and silhouettes Gayle considers her favorites, along with the hit shoe she recommends for your soirées: no mule, no pump, but the SeaVees for J.Crew Glitter Sneaker ($88) — yes, really.

J.Crew
SeaVees® for legend sneakers in glitter
$88
from J.Crew
J.Crew
SeaVees® for legend sneakers in glitter
$88
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Collection tie-shoulder sequin dress
$298
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Women's Perfect Stewart Plaid Shirt
$78
from Nordstrom
J.Crew Cameron Slim Crop Pant in in Tartan
$128
from jcrew.com
J.Crew
Women's Perfect Plaid Shirt
$78 $46.80
from Nordstrom
J.Crew
Pajama Pant Ratti® paisley floral
$198
from J.Crew
J.Crew
Pajama Pant Ratti® paisley floral
$198
from J.Crew
The J.Crew Holiday Shoe of the Season
The Best Colors to Wear This Holiday Season
How to Give Your Holiday Look That Signature J.Crew Twist
The Most Unexpected Party Outfit You Could Wear
The Best Print on the J.Crew Site Right Now
