J.Crew's Head Stylist Names the Holiday Shoe of the Season — and It's Not a Heel

J.Crew's head stylist, Gayle Spannaus, always has some solid tips up her tartan sleeves for Winter dressing, so you're crazy if you think we didn't request some trusty advice for the holiday season and party dressing. Gayle elaborated on some of her favorite nontraditional ways to get all dazzled up in 2017, all of which the retailer is clearly backing on its site. Ahead, you can shop the standout prints and silhouettes Gayle considers her favorites, along with the hit shoe she recommends for your soirées: no mule, no pump, but the SeaVees for J.Crew Glitter Sneaker ($88) — yes, really.