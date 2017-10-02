 Skip Nav
Paris Fashion Week Street Style Is Everything You've Been Waiting For
All the Fabulous, Wondrous Things Our Editors Are Shopping This October
How the Most Powerful Women in the World Wear the Most Comfortable Shoe on Earth
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Totally Owned the Runway at This Epic Fashion Week Show

Paris Fashion Week ended with a bang on Sunday evening. For the very first time, L'Oréal organized a beauty and fashion runway show that was open to the public, featuring 70 hair and makeup looks as well as outfits from 18 established and emerging fashion houses such as Balmain, Mulberry, and Giambattista Valli.

For the special occasion, the Champs Élysées were completely shut down, and the brand's beauty ambassadors all came together to walk down the 60-meter long runway. Doutzen Kroes, Winnie Harlow, Cheryl, and Irina Shayk all strutted their stuff in different outfits, but Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda — who recently shut down a presenter when she was asked about the plastic surgery she's admitted to having had done in the past — were undoubtedly the true stars of the show. Keep reading to see more of this epic event!

For the occasion, the Champs Élysées was completely shut down, and the show happened right in front of the Arc de Triomphe.
A lot of famous faces strutted down the runway.
Vincent LaCrocq.
Soo Joo Park.
Grace Bol.
Vanessa Moody.
Iskra Lawrence.
Ysaunny Brito.
Barbara Palvin.
Giedre Dukauskaite.
Stefanie Giesinger.
Irina Shayk.
Bianca Balti.
Thylane Blondeau.
Maria Borges.
Taliana Vargas.
Valentina Sampaio.
Marcus Butler.
Doutzen Kroes.
Jane Fonda.
Cheryl.
Helen Mirren.
The whole L'Oréal beauty squad was there for the special occasion.
And some well-known faces sat in the front row.
Jesse Metcalfe.
Arizona Muse and Petra Nemcova.
Cindy Bruna.
Olivier Rousteing and Jasmine Sanders.
Iman Perez.
Noemie Lenoir.
