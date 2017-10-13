 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Aniston's "Going Out" Shoes Don't Look So Typical When You Zoom in Close

You could invest in simple black heels for going out, or you could pull a Jen and find a design with an interesting twist. When the actress hosted a Tabitha Simmons dinner alongside her friends in West Hollywood, CA, she arrived in a black chiffon look that included a slinky tank and a ruffle-front skirt with ruching and a zipper. At first glance, her separates appeared to be an LBD, but zoom in close and you'll see just where her top tucks in.

While you're inspecting the details of Jen's ensemble, check out the cutout on her heeled sandals and the tiny studs at the sides. The shoes were, of course, designed by footwear connoisseur Tabitha Simmons, and they've inspired us to replace our plain old pumps with something a little more eye-catching for a night out. Read on to admire Jen's outfit in full, which included dainty gold necklaces and rings, then shop similar stilettos to make them stop and stare.

Related
Jennifer Aniston's Airport Shoes Are a Summer Staple She Wears Everywhere
Jennifer Aniston's "Going Out" Shoes Don't Look So Typical When You Zoom in Close
Jennifer Aniston's "Going Out" Shoes Don't Look So Typical When You Zoom in Close
Jennifer Aniston's "Going Out" Shoes Don't Look So Typical When You Zoom in Close
Jennifer Aniston's "Going Out" Shoes Don't Look So Typical When You Zoom in Close
Jennifer Aniston's "Going Out" Shoes Don't Look So Typical When You Zoom in Close
Tabitha Simmons Women's Ruben Studded Suede Sandals
Balenciaga Leather Block Heel Studded Sandals
River Island Black Strappy Sandals
Kate Spade Iverna Embellished Sandals
Nasty Gal Pearl Embellished Sandals
Carvela Gogo Studded Heeled Sandals
Giuseppe Zanotti Crystal-Embellished Sandals
Start Slideshow
Tabitha SimmonsGet The LookHeelsFallCelebrity StyleShoesFall FashionShoppingJennifer Aniston
Shop More
Tabitha Simmons Sandals SHOP MORE
Tabitha Simmons
Cloud Metallic Leather-trimmed Suede Sandals - Light brown
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675$270
Tabitha Simmons
Cloud Suede Ankle-Strap Block Heel Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$675$270
Tabitha Simmons
Isadora Embroidered Denim Sandals - Dark denim
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$795$238
Tabitha Simmons
Leticia Festival Embroidered Linen Block Heel Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$745$298
Tabitha Simmons
Leticia Studded Perforated Leather Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$725$290
Balenciaga Sandals SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
Studded Glossed-leather Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
Balenciaga
Studded Textured-leather Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$945
Balenciaga
Studded Glossed Textured-leather Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
Balenciaga
Studded Glossed-leather Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$495
Balenciaga
Studded Textured-leather Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$665
River Island Sandals SHOP MORE
River Island
Womens Black floral embroidered platform sandals
from River Island
$90$40
River Island
Womens Black floral embroidered pom pom sandals
from River Island
$72$50
River Island
Womens Black leather tie up clog sandals
from River Island
$70$30
River Island
Womens Black rhinestone embellished block heel sandals
from River Island
$96
River Island
Womens Navy floral embellished platform sandals
from River Island
$100$40
Tabitha Simmons Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ankita5
stylists.to.a.t
julietangus
sidesmilestyle
Balenciaga Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
toethatline
toethatline
nickyinsideout
toethatline
River Island Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
peexo
plus_size_bloggers
simplementstonge
peexo
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds