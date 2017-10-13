Jennifer Aniston's "Going Out" Shoes Don't Look So Typical When You Zoom in Close

You could invest in simple black heels for going out, or you could pull a Jen and find a design with an interesting twist. When the actress hosted a Tabitha Simmons dinner alongside her friends in West Hollywood, CA, she arrived in a black chiffon look that included a slinky tank and a ruffle-front skirt with ruching and a zipper. At first glance, her separates appeared to be an LBD, but zoom in close and you'll see just where her top tucks in.

While you're inspecting the details of Jen's ensemble, check out the cutout on her heeled sandals and the tiny studs at the sides. The shoes were, of course, designed by footwear connoisseur Tabitha Simmons, and they've inspired us to replace our plain old pumps with something a little more eye-catching for a night out. Read on to admire Jen's outfit in full, which included dainty gold necklaces and rings, then shop similar stilettos to make them stop and stare.