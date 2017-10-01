 Skip Nav
Justin Bieber Is the Style Star You Never Saw Coming

We're not sure if you've noticed, but there's something different about Justin Bieber's style. While we're used to seeing him in a pair of low-slung jeans and a tank top, the singer's recent outfits have us believing that he's gone through a major style overhaul.

Remember when he caused the internet to freak out by wearing the same plaid Off-White shorts as Bella Hadid? Well, that's not the only outfit that caused us to sit up and take notice. From the time he wore a logo-printed shirt from the exclusive Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration to the time he wore an amazing pair of pink Vans sneakers, have a look at 14 of Justin Bieber's most stylish moments.

Justin Keeping It Classy in a White Button-Down
Justin Opting For a Logo-Covered Shirt
Justin Matching His Sneakers To His Shirt
Justin Mixing High With Low
Justin Going Retro in a Colorblock Jacket
Justin Ditching His White Sneakers For Pink Ones
Justin Proving That It's Always a Good Idea To Wear a Bandana
Justin Staying Cozy in a Shearling-Lined Coat
Justin Making a Statement in Plaid Shorts
Justin Going Incognito in Camouflage-Printed Overalls
Justin Proving That Vintage Band Tees Never Go Out of Style
