Justin Bieber Style
Justin Bieber Is the Style Star You Never Saw Coming
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Justin Bieber Is the Style Star You Never Saw Coming
We're not sure if you've noticed, but there's something different about Justin Bieber's style. While we're used to seeing him in a pair of low-slung jeans and a tank top, the singer's recent outfits have us believing that he's gone through a major style overhaul.
Remember when he caused the internet to freak out by wearing the same plaid Off-White shorts as Bella Hadid? Well, that's not the only outfit that caused us to sit up and take notice. From the time he wore a logo-printed shirt from the exclusive Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration to the time he wore an amazing pair of pink Vans sneakers, have a look at 14 of Justin Bieber's most stylish moments.
0previous images
-17more images