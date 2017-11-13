 Skip Nav
Kaia Gerber's Definition of Sweater Weather Involves Showing Some Skin in a Tiny Top

We've pulled out all our sweaters for Fall, and it seems like Kaia Gerber's done the same. Hers, however, is slightly sexier than your average cashmere blend. The model shared a snap of herself wearing a knitted crop top. The sleeveless $500 Fendi jumper showed off her midriff and was worn with a pair of black belted pants.

Before you think, "Kaia, aren't you cold?!," her mirror selfie proved that cropped sweaters can indeed work for cooler temperatures. You just have to be brave enough to rock one. We suggest, for practicality purposes, layering another top underneath for that extra dose of warmth. If you feel daring like Kaia, shop her exact sweater ahead, as well as similar selections.

Fendi
roll neck sleeveless jumper
$500
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Fendi Sweaters
Volcom
Don't Sweat Sweater Women's Sweater
$62
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Volcom Sweaters
August Silk
Plus Size Mock-Neck Illusion Sweater
$44.98
from Macy's
Buy Now See more August Silk Plus Sweaters
River Island
Womens Orange high neck sleeveless crop top
$64 $30
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Sleeveless Tops
Free People
Little White Lies Vest
$98 $39.20
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Free People Sweaters
3.1 Phillip Lim
Striped ruffled sleeveless top
$395 $237
from 3.1 Phillip Lim
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Sleeveless Tops
