Kaia Gerber's Definition of Sweater Weather Involves Showing Some Skin in a Tiny Top

We've pulled out all our sweaters for Fall, and it seems like Kaia Gerber's done the same. Hers, however, is slightly sexier than your average cashmere blend. The model shared a snap of herself wearing a knitted crop top. The sleeveless $500 Fendi jumper showed off her midriff and was worn with a pair of black belted pants.

Before you think, "Kaia, aren't you cold?!," her mirror selfie proved that cropped sweaters can indeed work for cooler temperatures. You just have to be brave enough to rock one. We suggest, for practicality purposes, layering another top underneath for that extra dose of warmth. If you feel daring like Kaia, shop her exact sweater ahead, as well as similar selections.