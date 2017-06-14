Kaia Gerber Is Just Shy of 16, but Her Style Is on Another Level

Kaia Gerber may only be 15 years old, but she's already taking the fashion world by storm. The gorgeous daughter of Cindy Crawford has already booked major shoots: she slayed in Teen Vogue last September and oozed coolness in Interview Magazine the following month. Even Kendall Jenner sees her as competition. And off the pages of the magazines, Kaia has been dominating red carpets and city streets alike with her killer style.

She's a mix master, pairing badass leather boots with feminine dresses and smashing patterns for a one-of-a-kind look. We've gathered Kaia's most striking fashion moments of the past couple of years to get you fawning right along with us. Read on and take notes.