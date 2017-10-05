 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kaia Gerber's Airport Pants Will Make You Stop and Stare

After dominating the Paris Fashion Week runways, Kaia Gerber has arrived back home in LA. The 16-year-old model tried to stay incognito with a pair of sunglasses, but her pants made a loud statement as she walked through the airport. Kaia sported high-waisted check trousers with a black moto jacket. The pants had a cool double zipper detail on the front and frills on the side to frame her hips. The bottoms were a dressier alternative to airport sweats and thanks to a cropped fit, she was also able to show off her sneakers. Read on to see her travel style, then shop similar trouser options.

Related
Kaia Gerber's Bringing Back the Dress Style You Completely Forgot About

Zara Checked Trousers
$50
Buy Now
Kaia Gerber Arrived Back to LA After a Whirlwind Paris Fashion Week
She Wore a Black Cropped Moto Jacket Over Her Shirt
And High-Waisted Check Pants With White Sneakers
Shop Pants Similar to Kaia's Below
Rosie Assoulin Pants
A New Day Women's Ankle Pants
Alexander Wang Pants
Zara Trousers
3.1 Phillip Lim Check Pants
Banana Republic Plaid Pants
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleTravel StyleKaia GerberGet The LookPantsModelsFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Target Plus Pants SHOP MORE
Ava & Viv
Women's Plus Size Skinny Camo Print Utility Pants
from Target
$34.99$17.48
Target
Assets by SPANX ASSETS® by Spanx® Women's Seamless Slimming Leggings 2045
from Target
$28
Who What Wear
Women's Plus Size Skinny Crop Pants
from Target
$32.99
Merona
Women's Plus Size Modern Ankle Pants
from Target
$29.99
Who What Wear
Women's Plus Size Striped Wide Leg Paperbag Pants
from Target
$34.99
Alexander Wang Pants SHOP MORE
Alexander Wang
Coated French Terry Wide-leg Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$295
Alexander Wang
Velour Wide Leg Pull On Pants
from shopbop.com
$275
Alexander Wang
Women's High Waist Leather Pants
from Nordstrom
$1,295
Alexander Wang
Striped Woven Wide-leg Pants - Charcoal
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$545
Alexander Wang
Women's Snap-Embellished Wool Stirrup Leggings
from Barneys New York
$695
Miu Miu Cropped Pants SHOP MORE
Miu Miu
Cropped Grain De Poudre Stretch-wool Flared Pants - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$895
Miu Miu
Cropped Polka-dot Silk Crepe De Chine Straight-leg Pants - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,050
Miu Miu
Cropped Checked Wool Flared Pants - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$895
Miu Miu
Cropped check trousers
from mytheresa
$895$537
Miu Miu
Silk Cropped Skinny Pants
from TheRealReal
$105
Target Plus Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
peachesinapod
thecasualblonde_
hartzjl
curvenvy
Alexander Wang Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
afewgoodygumdrops
lauryncakes
juliaglvz
workthewear
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds