Kaia Gerber's Airport Pants Will Make You Stop and Stare

After dominating the Paris Fashion Week runways, Kaia Gerber has arrived back home in LA. The 16-year-old model tried to stay incognito with a pair of sunglasses, but her pants made a loud statement as she walked through the airport. Kaia sported high-waisted check trousers with a black moto jacket. The pants had a cool double zipper detail on the front and frills on the side to frame her hips. The bottoms were a dressier alternative to airport sweats and thanks to a cropped fit, she was also able to show off her sneakers. Read on to see her travel style, then shop similar trouser options.