Kaia Gerber's Bringing Back the Dress Style You Completely Forgot About

Kaia Gerber is dominating the Paris Fashion Week runways, but took a break on Sept. 29 to attend Omega's red carpet event. The 16-year-old, along with brother Presley Gerber, are the newest brand ambassadors for the Swiss watch company. The duo walked the red carpet arm in arm before joining their parents for another round of photos.

While Presley wore a smart, tailored suit, Kaia stunned in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress. A belt cinched her slim waist and the gown's high-low style showed off her strappy heels. Kaia has absolutely been nailing her runway looks, but this dress might be her best one yet — she looked like a princess with a bit of an edge. Scroll on to see her full look below.