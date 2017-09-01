 Skip Nav
Kaia Gerber's Hoodie Was Created by Someone Special in Her Life: Her Mom

Cindy Crawford created a collection with Re/Done, and naturally, her daughter Kaia Gerber was one of the first to wear the coveted pieces. For dinner with the family, Kaia chose to wear a black hoodie with the iconic image of Cindy on the back. She wore the laid-back pullover with camouflage capri pants and white sneakers. It was a casual look, but one that spoke volumes about how supportive she is of her mom.

The duo's close relationship is often documented as they appear at events and even on set together. And with Kaia following in her mom's modeling footsteps, this hoodie made the perfect fashion statement. Unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on the $260 design, there is a wait list. The full line won't be released until mid-September, so mark your calendars!

