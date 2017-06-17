 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton Looked Like Perfection in a Millennial Pink Dress

Kate MIddleton Wearing Pink Alexander McQueen Dress

After wearing mixing two affordable brands like a total boss, Kate Middleton stepped out in yet another statement making outfit at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday. For the ceremony, the Duchess of Cambridge wore an outfit in the color of the moment, millennial pink.

Kate's Alexander McQueen dress featured long-sleeves and a paper-bag waist. She styled it with a matching hat by Jane Taylor and a pair of diamond pendant earrings. Perhaps the most adorable part of Kate's outfit was the fact that Princess Charlotte wore a matching pink ensemble as well. Have a look at her amazing dress ahead and shop similar versions too.

Image Source: Getty
Kate Middleton Looked Like Perfection in a Millennial Pink Dress
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Kate Middleton Looked Like Perfection in a Millennial Pink Dress
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
