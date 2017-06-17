6/17/17 6/17/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Kate Middleton Kate MIddleton Wearing Pink Alexander McQueen Dress Kate Middleton Looked Like Perfection in a Millennial Pink Dress June 17, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 23 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. After wearing mixing two affordable brands like a total boss, Kate Middleton stepped out in yet another statement making outfit at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday. For the ceremony, the Duchess of Cambridge wore an outfit in the color of the moment, millennial pink. Kate's Alexander McQueen dress featured long-sleeves and a paper-bag waist. She styled it with a matching hat by Jane Taylor and a pair of diamond pendant earrings. Perhaps the most adorable part of Kate's outfit was the fact that Princess Charlotte wore a matching pink ensemble as well. Have a look at her amazing dress ahead and shop similar versions too. RelatedI Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty Shop Brands Giambattista Valli · Stella McCartney · Alexander McQueen · Bottega Veneta · Oscar de la Renta · Valentino Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang Giambattista Valli Pleated crepe dress $2,775$777 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Giambattista Valli Dresses Stella McCartney pleated sleeve dress $1,645$822.50 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Dresses Farfetch Dresses Antonino Valenti scuba pleated midi dress $1,302 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Dresses Alexander McQueen pleated knit dress $2,063$1,444 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Day Dresses Bottega Veneta Pleated cotton dress $1,950 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Bottega Veneta Dresses Alexander McQueen pleated dress $1,931 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Dresses Oscar de la Renta Sleeveless Sequined Knit Dress, Rose Gold $2,790 from Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Evening Dresses Valentino 3/4 length dresses $4,500 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Valentino Dresses Valentino WOMEN'S DENTELLE LACE & FLUID CREPE DRESS $6,390$1,599 from Barneys Warehouse Buy Now See more Valentino Dresses The British RoyalsThe RoyalsGet The LookKate MiddletonCelebrity StyleShopping