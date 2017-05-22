The Flowers on Kate Middleton's Spring Dress Are Distractingly Pretty

While Pippa Middleton is off on her honeymoon (her wedding was over the weekend, in case you missed it), sister Kate is back to her royal duties. Her first stop was a visit to a flower show, where she wore the most stunning green dress. A Rochas design, Kate's silk ensemble was dotted with white floral print, which was on theme for her visit.

The dress was fitted at the waist and flared out at the bottom, giving the duchess pep in her step as she toured the grounds in her trusty L.K. Bennett heels. Kate even stopped to admire some blossoms, though the ones that will really have your attention are right on her dress. If you're feeling inspired by Kate's happy springtime look, shop similar options ahead.