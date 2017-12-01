Meghan Markle's Coat Is Chic, but So Is Kate Middleton's — and It's Under $200

While all eyes are on Meghan Markle's coats — it is the week she announced her engagement to Prince Harry, after all — Kate Middleton dressed more casually, arriving at St Pancras station in London in a trendy checked coat and jeans, both by Zara. Kate's tailored design retails at $169, making it an affordable Winter outerwear option that's truly just as chic and sophisticated as a high-end alternative.

The duchess coordinated her jacket with neutral basics, including a gray turtleneck sweater, suede booties, and a Mulberry two-tone bag. If you like her piece, you can shop it below, along with plenty of similar options at varying price points, all of which confirm the obvious: when it comes to coats, the royals know how to choose the most functional of them all.