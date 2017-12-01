 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle's Coat Is Chic, but So Is Kate Middleton's — and It's Under $200
Meghan Markle's Coat Is Chic, but So Is Kate Middleton's — and It's Under $200

While all eyes are on Meghan Markle's coats — it is the week she announced her engagement to Prince Harry, after all — Kate Middleton dressed more casually, arriving at St Pancras station in London in a trendy checked coat and jeans, both by Zara. Kate's tailored design retails at $169, making it an affordable Winter outerwear option that's truly just as chic and sophisticated as a high-end alternative.

The duchess coordinated her jacket with neutral basics, including a gray turtleneck sweater, suede booties, and a Mulberry two-tone bag. If you like her piece, you can shop it below, along with plenty of similar options at varying price points, all of which confirm the obvious: when it comes to coats, the royals know how to choose the most functional of them all.

Kate Middleton Makes These 12 Royal Updates to Her Wardrobe Every Fall
Zara Checked Coat
$169
from zara.com
Buy Now
Asos Plus Outerwear
Unique 21 Hero Plus Unique 21 Hero Longline Coat In Heritage Check
$111
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
River Island
Womens Black check coat
$160
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Coats
Morgan
Collard Check Coat
$215
from Asos
Buy Now See more Morgan Coats
Sandro
Ladies Grey Checked Wool-Blend Coat
$605
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Sandro Coats
Zara Houndstooth Trench Coat
$129
from zara.com
Buy Now
River Island
Womens Plus black check belted robe coat
$170
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Plus Outerwear
Selected
Heritage Check Trench Coat
$332
from Asos
Buy Now See more Selected Coats
Topshop
Women's Lace-Up Sleeve Check Coat
$240
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Coats
Etro
wide collar check coat
$2,330
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Etro Coats
